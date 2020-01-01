‘Liverpool are strongest, but Man Utd best of the rest’ – Keane backs Red Devils for title challenge

The Old Trafford icon believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, fresh from crushing Leeds 6-2, are capable of competing for the Premier League crown

remain the “strongest” side in the Premier League but are now “best of the rest” and can piece together a title challenge in 2020-21, says Roy Keane.

The Red Devils secured the last of their 13 crowns under Sir Alex Ferguson when a legendary Scot headed into retirement back in 2013.

David Moyes struggled to succeed an iconic countryman at Old Trafford, with United slipping alarmingly into reverse.

More teams

Louis van Gaal delivered success, but faced criticism of his methods and was eventually ousted to make way for Jose Mourinho.

An enigmatic Portuguese coach secured three trophies in his debut campaign, and a runner-up finish in the English top-flight, but he was also shown the door after failing to kick on.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has since been charged with the task of recapturing former glories, with the Norwegian also finding inconsistency difficult to shift at times.

He has, however, seen United rise into third spot this season, five points adrift of defending champions Liverpool with a game in hand, and Keane believes the Red Devils can dare to dream.

The Old Trafford icon told Sky Sports: “They've been winning games, and that's all you can do.

“United are in a great position considering how slow they were out of the blocks. If United can get their house in order at home, there's no reason why United can't stay up there.

“I think Liverpool are still the best, but there's no reason why United shouldn't be fancying their chances in terms of pushing Liverpool.”

United sat 24 points behind their arch-rivals at Anfield when heading into Christmas 12 months ago, with positive progress made since then.

Their away form has been faultless, with six successive victories collected this term, while cobwebs at home were blown away in their latest outing as they crushed old adversaries Leeds 6-2.

“Manchester United were excellent,” added former Red Devils midfielder Keane.

Article continues below

“What Leeds left for United was space. We always thought Leeds were there for the taking.

“It's a big boost for United. Liverpool are still the strongest, but United could be the best of the rest.”

Solskjaer’s side are also chasing down honours away from their Premier League efforts, with a side that remains in the hunt for and FA Cup success set to take in a quarter-final clash with on Wednesday.