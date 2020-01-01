Liverpool start Mane and Salah against Sheffield United

The Senegal and Egypt internationals will lead the Reds’ charge for victory against Chris Wilder’s Blades

have handed Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah starting roles as the Reds take on in Saturday’s Premier League clash.

Jurgen Klopp’s men come into this clash on the back of Wednesday’s 1-0 win at Amsterdam.

Against the Blades, they would be aiming to secure maximum points in their quest to defend the English top-flight title.

More teams

In a 4-2-3-1 formation, Salah will play as the main striker, while he would be relying on support from Mane, Diogo Jota and international Roberto Firmino.

Article continues below

Alisson is BACK for Liverpool as they take on Sheffield United 🧤



Salah, Firmino, Mane AND Jota all start 🍿#LIVSHU pic.twitter.com/OD1k3rV3DL — Goal Africa (@GoalAfrica) October 24, 2020

Guinea international Naby Keita and ex- star Joel Matip are out of this encounter having suffered minor knocks.

For Chris Wilder’s men, they have endured a horrible start to the new season – losing four of their five games in the 2020-21 campaign. However, a shock win at Anfield Stadium could take them out of the relegation zone.