Liverpool slayer Lemina continues Premier League away run

The Gabon international has enjoyed great fortune away from home, and that run continued on Sunday evening at Anfield

Mario Lemina’s three Premier League goals ever have been scored away from home, following his latest strike against Liverpool.

All three of Fulham midfielder Mario Lemina’s Premier League goals have been scored away from home, each also coming in a different season (in 2017-18 v West Brom, 2018-19 v Newcastle and this season v Liverpool). pic.twitter.com/7YUyJ5IEJq — Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) March 7, 2021

In Sunday’s encounter against Jurgen Klopp’s men, the Gabonese star sealed victory by netting the game’s only goal in the 45th minute.

Ivan Cavaleiro's free-kick was headed away by Andrew Robertson, albeit, Mohamed Salad failed to clear his lines when the balled dropped to him on the edge of the box.



Lemina outmuscled him before drilling his shot across Alisson Becker’s goal and into the far bottom corner.



With that, the 27-year-old midfielder ended his 23-month wait an English elite division strike, while each of his goals have come in different seasons - in 2017-18 vs West Brom, 2018-19 vs Newcastle and this season vs Liverpool.

Both teams came into Sunday’s fixture having recorded defeats last time out. While Scott Parker’s Cottagers bowed 1-0 at home against Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur, the Reds were pegged down by the same scoreline by Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea.

Despite dominating ball possession, Klopp’s team were unable to break down the visitors who are fighting against relegation.

“I’m immensely proud,” Parker told the Fulham website. “It was a big performance today. First half I thought we were fantastic really, both halves actually.

“In the first half we were the front foot, attacking team I want us to be, we created numerous chances and got our noses in front through some great skill from Mario.

“And second half we didn’t want it to pan out that way but you understand if you come to a place like Anfield, with the quality that they possess, that you’re going to have to be organised, you’re going to have to be disciplined, win some headers, be good in your box.

“I thought the defensive line second half and the organisation from that was top as well. It’s a massive result and I’m proud of them.

“The players have taken on every ounce of information they were given in the two, three days leading into this game.”

Fulham are now level on points with Brighton and Hove Albion, but they stay in 18th on goal difference. Next up for them is a test against league leaders Manchester City at Craven Cottage.



As for Liverpool – who have now lost their last six home games - they take on outfit RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday.