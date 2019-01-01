Liverpool signing Elliott 'truly sorry' for video with apparent mocking of Kane

The winger put a statement out on social media explaining his remorse for his apparent mocking of the Spurs star

's new teenage signing Harvey Elliott has apologised via social media following the publication of a video in which he appeared to mock star Harry Kane.

The 16-year-old, who only joined the Reds from Fulham on Sunday , posted the video of himself on Snapchat some time ago impersonating Kane in a derogatory representation of the Spurs centre-forward - with the clip causing public backlash after spreading online.

Elliott used his Instagram account to condemn his behavour, insisting he was 'truly sorry' for the actions which 'do not represent who I am as a person'.

"I would just like to wholeheartedly apologise for any offence caused on the back of a video of me currently circulating on the internet,” Elliott said on his Instagram story .

"The video was taken whilst messing around with friends in a private environment and was not directed at any individual but I realise that my actions were both immature and senseless.

"I would like to stress that the contents of the video do not represent who I am as a person or how I’ve been brought up, and I am truly sorry."

Elliott earned his move from the Cottagers to Anfield after a season in which he became the youngest ever Premier League player following his introduction for Fulham as a substitute against Wolves in May at the age of 16 years and 30 days .

He was rushed straight into Liverpool's squad for Sunday's 3-0 friendly loss against , where he showed his confidence and talent in an impressive 12 minute cameo .

HIs manager Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for the youngster's first appearance in a Reds shirt, hailing him as a 'fine footballer'.

"That's why he is here. I could say so many positive things about the boy, we signed him, he came here, he decided for us and could have gone pretty much everywhere but he wanted to be part of Liverpool," Klopp said.

"Now he is here so let's work with him. He needs game time, we will see where he gets that but he is obviously a fine, fine footballer and that's why we were really interested."

Elliott also came on in the second half during the Reds' 3-1 win over on Wednesday and on several occasions worked his way into quality positions against the club's defence.

The under-17 international has been likened to Gareth Bale in both playing style and appearance , with his wonderfully-gifted left foot and top knot hairstyle.