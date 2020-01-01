Liverpool's Shaqiri tests positive for Covid-19 & will sit out international duty with Switzerland

The 28-year-old, who remains on the books at Anfield with the transfer window now closed, is taking in a period of self-isolation

midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri has tested positive for Covid-19 and will now sit out international duty with as he takes in a period of self-isolation.

The 28-year-old had been due to link up with his country for the latest round of friendly and fixtures.

He has, however, been forced to withdraw from Vladimir Petkovic’s plans after contracting coronavirus.

More teams

A statement from the Swiss FA read: “Xherdan Shaqiri has tested positive for Covid-19. In consultation with the health authorities, he is in isolation.

“The strict protective measures and requirements of UEFA for national teams in accordance with the ‘UEFA Return to Play Protocol’ have been strictly adhered to. Based on this, clarifications are currently underway with the local health authorities about how to proceed.”

Switzerland are due to face in a friendly on Wednesday and they then have testing away dates in the Nations League to come against and .

The first of those contests is due to take place on October 10, with a trip to Cologne being made three days later, but Shaqiri will be forced to sit out those fixtures as he recuperates at home.

He is not the first player on Liverpool’s books to have tested positive for coronavirus, with two other leading lights having already been ruled out of Jurgen Klopp’s plans.

Summer signing Thiago Alcantara was the first to pick up the virus, meaning that he has seen just one substitute outing for the Reds so far – in a Premier League win at .

Sadio Mane has also taken in an enforced break at Anfield, with the Senegalese forward absent from the crushing 7-2 defeat that the reigning English champions suffered against last time out.

Article continues below

Shaqiri also played no part in that contest, with it expected that he would be on the move before Monday’s transfer deadline.

Interest was shown in the former and star, but no deal was put in place.

That means that he will be drafted back into Klopp’s squad when Liverpool return to domestic action after the international break with a derby date against Merseyside neighbours .