Liverpool star Salah will never get what he deserves because he is African, Diouf claims amid contract drama

Mohamed Salah’s future at Liverpool continues to make plenty of headlines, as he works on a contract through to 2023, and El Hadji Diouf has warned the Egyptian superstar that he will never get the terms he deserves because he is African.

Debate as to whether or not a talismanic figure at Anfield will commit to fresh terms has raged for some time now, with Premier League title hopefuls unable to get an extension agreement over the line.

Diouf is hoping that Salah – who has hit 153 goals through 239 appearances on Merseyside – will sign a new deal, as a move to Real Madrid would require him to start from scratch, but he has warned that discussions will be difficult.

What has been said?

Diouf, who struggled to make an impact at Liverpool on the back of a transfer in 2002, has told beIN Sports of the saga surrounding an Anfield icon of the present: “It is obvious that Liverpool must accept Salah’s demands.

“If I were Salah, I would stay at Liverpool, he can earn more money, he is the best player at the club along with [Sadio] Mane, and with him together they will win a lot of trophies.

“He is 29 years old and I ask him to play four more years with the Reds.

“A transfer to Real Madrid would mean that he would have to start all over again.”

Mohamed Salah becomes the sixth player in Premier League history to score 20+ goals in 4+ seasons 👑 pic.twitter.com/9frGYa6DTy — GOAL (@goal) March 12, 2022

Will Salah stay at Liverpool?

There has been talk of Salah and his representatives demanding as much as £500,000-a-week in order to put pen to paper at Liverpool – although those reports have been refuted.

He will clearly be looking for a deal that puts him within the highest earners in world football, as one of the best players on the planet, but Diouf claims players from Africa rarely see their full value recognised.

The former Senegal international added: “Salah must realise that he is African, so they will not treat him like the Europeans, and they will not give him the best contract like the others.

Article continues below

“The same thing happened to me when I was at Liverpool, they were telling me not to go to away with my country to play with my national team.”

Salah has hit 28 goals through 36 outings this season, including a Golden Boot-leading 20 efforts in the Premier League, and Jurgen Klopp’s side – who remain in contention for a historic quadruple in 2022 – will be back in action on April 2 when playing host to struggling Watford.

Further reading