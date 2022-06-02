Liverpool's Robertson admits 'toughest 10 days of football career' as three competitions slip from grasp

The defender's international dreams are in tatters, just days after consecutive silverware misses at club level

Scotland captain Andy Robertson says it has been "the toughest 10 days of my football career" after his side were beaten by Ukraine in their Qatar 2022 World Cup semi-final play-off qualifier on Wednesday shortly after back-to-back club heartbreaks at Liverpool.

Steve Clarke's side were eliminated after an under-par performance in Glasgow against an emotional opponent playing their first game since they were invaded by Russia in February.

That letdown came hot on the heels of Robertson missing out in the Champions League final and Premier League title race.

What has Robertson said about Scotland's shortfall?

"Personally, it's been the toughest 10 days of my football career, of course it has been," Robertson told a Scotland press conference. "Emotionally, mentally, physically, everything. So it's not been great.

"To be honest, I will deal with that myself, I will go away and think about that myself. But I am just gutted for those lads in there. Obviously, I was desperate for them to get to a World Cup and play on the biggest stage and unfortunately we have fallen short.

"But we need to be ready the next time it comes around. The way it is with international football, people get older and you never know when your last chance will be. That's why it hurts so much."

What comes next for Scotland?

Scotland must now park their disappointment and prepare to get stuck in for the 2022-23 Nations League.

They will play Armenia home and away later this month, with a trip to face the Republic of Ireland sandwiched in-between.

Ukraine meanwhile will look to complete an emotionally charged run through to Qatar 2022 when they make the trip to face Wales in a winner-takes-all final UEFA qualifier on Sunday in Cardiff.

