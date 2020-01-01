Liverpool Premier League fixtures: Full 2020-21 match schedule

Liverpool

The Reds were runaway champions last season and they will be the team to beat in 2020-21

Liverpool will embark on their Premier League title defence with a game at home against newly promoted Leeds United as the 2020-21 season gets under way on September 12.

That means Jurgen Klopp and Co. will be the welcoming committee for Marcelo Bielsa - a coach whose methods will be tested in England's top division for the first time.

The Reds will then make a trip to Stamford Bridge in order to play Chelsea in their second game of the season on September 19 and things don't get any easier after that, with a game at home to Arsenal on September 26. 

    Aston Villa follow soon after that on matchday four, with that game set to be played on October 3.

    Fans won't have long to wait for the first Merseyside derby of the season against either, which follows on October 17. That game is scheduled to be played at Goodison Park, with the corresponding derby at Anfield on February 20.

    Liverpool's first league meeting with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City - their nearest rivals last term - will come at the Etihad Stadium on November 7, with the home match set for February 6.

    Interestingly, they won't lock horns with eternal rivals Manchester United until January 16 next year and that match will take place at Anfield.

    While the Reds' opening batch poses a difficult path to navigate, their Christmas and New Year run-in is somewhat more forgiving - on paper, at least - with games against Crystal Palace, Newcastle United and Southampton among the scheduled games, but there will be a showdown with Jose Mourinho's Tottenham on December 16.

    Though they will make a trip to Old Trafford to play Manchester United at the beginning of May, Liverpool's final run-in of the season will see them take on Southampton, West Brom and Burnley, before wrapping the season up at home to Crystal Palace.

    Check out the full Liverpool fixture list for the 2020-21 season below.

    Liverpool Premier League fixtures 2020-21

    Date Time Match
    12/09/2020 15:00 Liverpool v Leeds United
    19/09/2020 15:00 Chelsea v Liverpool
    26/09/2020 15:00 Liverpool v Arsenal
    03/10/2020 15:00 Aston Villa v Liverpool
    17/10/2020 15:00 Everton v Liverpool
    24/10/2020 15:00 Liverpool v Sheffield United
    31/10/2020 15:00 Liverpool v West Ham United
    07/11/2020 15:00 Manchester City v Liverpool
    21/11/2020 15:00 Liverpool v Leicester City
    28/11/2020 15:00 Brighton v Liverpool
    05/12/2020 15:00 Liverpool v Wolverhampton
    12/12/2020 15:00 Fulham v Liverpool
    16/12/2020 20:00 Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur
    19/12/2020 15:00 Crystal Palace v Liverpool
    26/12/2020 15:00 Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion
    28/12/2020 15:00 Newcastle United v Liverpool
    02/01/2021 15:00 Southampton v Liverpool
    13/01/2021 20:00 Liverpool v Burnley
    16/01/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Manchester United
    27/01/2021 19:45 Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
    30/01/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Liverpool
    03/02/2021 20:00 Liverpool v Brighton
    06/02/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Manchester City
    13/02/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Liverpool
    20/02/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Everton
    27/02/2021 15:00 Sheffield United v Liverpool
    06/03/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Fulham
    13/03/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v Liverpool
    20/03/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Chelsea
    03/04/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Liverpool
    10/04/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Aston Villa
    17/04/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Liverpool
    24/04/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Newcastle United
    01/05/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Liverpool
    08/05/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Southampton
    11/05/2021 20:00 West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool
    15/05/2021 15:00 Burnley v Liverpool
    23/05/2021 16:00 Liverpool v Crystal Palace

