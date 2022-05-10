Liverpool match Man City Premier League record with Mane's strike against Aston Villa

Liverpool made history as Sadio Mane snatched a winner against Aston Villa to keep their title hopes alive on Tuesday, with the Reds matching a Premier League record set by rivals Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp's side pulled level with the Citizens at the summit after fighting back to claim victory against former player Steven Gerrard's side at Villa Park.

Joel Matip was fast to cancel out Douglas Luiz's early opener for the hosts, before Mane won it with a header after the break - and it was the Senegal star's effort that means he has entered the record books once again.

What record have Liverpool matched?

With Mane finding the back of the net, it now means that three Liverpool players have hit the 15-goal mark across the 2021-22 campaign.

The forward joins fellow Reds attackers Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota in hitting the magic number, offering a timely reminder of the thrilling firepower on hand for the Reds.

Their efforts mean they are just the second team in Premier League history to have three players reach the figure in a single campaign too, after City’s title-winning side of 2013-14 managed the feat thanks to the trio of Yaya Toure, Sergio Aguero, and Edin Dzeko.

What is next for Liverpool in the title race?

Having claimed victory in nervy circumstances at Villa Park, Klopp and company must wait for the result of City's own Premier League entanglement on Wednesday before they know their next steps.

If Pep Guardiola leads his team to victory, the champions will move three points clear at the summit again, with just two games to play.

If they draw, City will open up a one-point gap on Liverpool, while defeat will ensure the pair are neck-and-neck heading into their final pair of fixtures - though even then, the Citizens could retain an overall lead thanks to a superior goal difference.

