Liverpool loanee Awoniyi ends wait for first Mainz goal against Cologne

The 22-year-old Nigerian has ended his wait for a Bundesliga goal in Die Nullfunfer’s away draw against the Billy Goats

Taiwo Awoniyi came from the bench to score his first goal in Sunday’s German top-flight clash against Cologne.

With the hosts appearing destined for defeat having gone two goals down through Mark Uth and Florian Kainz, Awoniyi launched his team’s comeback in the 2-2 draw at the Mungersdorfer Stadium.

It was the forward’s first strike for the German top-flight outfit following his loan move from Premier League outfit.

More teams

After failing to break into Jurgen Klopp’s squad after completing a loan move at Royal Excel Mouscron previously, he has now broken his duck for Mainz in his seventh league outing.

Uth put the Billy Goats in front from the penalty spot after just six minutes of action, while Kainz made it two in the 53rd minute thanks to Dominick Drexler’s assist.

However, the tables turned positively for the visitors when manager Achim Beierlorzer threw on Awoniyi for Dong-Won Ji in the 56th minute.

Five minutes later, he justified his inclusion by reducing the deficit after slotting past goalkeeper Timo Horn following a pass from Bote Baku.

international Pierre Kunde rescued a point for the visitors with a 72nd-minute equaliser – finishing off Jerry St. Juste’s pass. Eleven minutes after his strike, Kunde was replaced by Danny Latza.

international Ellyes Skhiri was on parade from start to finish for Cologne but could not help Markus Gisdol’s side secure maximum points at home.

YOU JUST CANNOT WRITE US OFF!!



What a second half from the boys! ❤️#UpTheMainz #KOEM05 2-2 pic.twitter.com/HbQupUYMp7 — Mainz 05 English (@Mainz05en) May 17, 2020

Thanks to the result, Mainz are four points away from the relegation zone having accrued 27 points from 26 league outings, while Cologne stay in 10th position with 33 points from the same number of games.

Awoniyi will be hoping to continue with this newly found form when they host title-chasing , as the Billy Goats welcome .

Article continues below

The Under-23 international joined the Reds in 2015 but has since spent his time out on loan, with the club unable to secure a UK work permit for the player.

Spells at FSV Frankfurt, NEC Nijmegen and Gent failed to work out, but Awoniyi was impressive in two stints with Belgian outfit Mouscron.