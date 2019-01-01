Liverpool legend picks out two priority positions for Klopp to strengthen in summer window

The Reds are expected to add again over the coming weeks, with Mark Lawrenson looking for them to bolster their defensive and creative ranks

boss Jurgen Klopp should be making a new left-back and another creative midfielder his top priorities for the summer transfer window, claims Mark Lawrenson.

The Reds are expected to reinforce their ranks over the coming weeks.

A sixth European Cup may have been secured, but even winners have room for improvement.

Those at Anfield acknowledge as much, with the Liverpool board vowing to make more funds available.

It remains to be seen where Klopp will seek to invest those, amid links to star names from back to front, but Reds legend Lawrenson believes there are areas in obvious need of strengthening.

He said in The Mirror: “You’d look at Liverpool now and think, ‘It’s really time to kick on’. But if people are thinking there are going to be five or six new players, I don’t see that.

"Klopp might need another left-back with [Alberto] Moreno going, because if Andy Robertson was out for two to three months, would you be happy with James Milner in there?

“This is where Liverpool have to get a little bit closer to , who just have world-class replacements everywhere.

“So maybe a young left-back with loads of potential who Klopp can train on and who you hope won’t play for the first four or five months if Robertson is fit.

“Maybe a No.10, too. They tried to get Nabil Fekir, which didn’t happen because of his knee, but that kind of player would be good.”

Liverpool have been linked with Fekir again, as well as a possible move to bring Philippe Coutinho back to Merseyside from Barcelona.

Whoever is targeted, Lawrenson believes the Reds are in a good place after bringing a seven-year wait for major silverware to a close.

“I’m obviously delighted and as much as anything for Jurgen Klopp,” said a man who spent seven years of his playing career at Anfield.

“For Klopp, it was a little bit of a crossroads after having lost six finals in a row. It doesn’t matter how mentally strong you are as a manager, you have to start to question yourself when you have lost a series of big finals.

“You got a sense of that when he said that it was very important he won this one for his family, because they have had to go through it with him.”