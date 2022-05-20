Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has delivered the latest injury update on Mohamed Salah ahead of their Premier League season-ending action against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Salah and Virgil van Dijk picked up knocks during their FA Cup game against Chelsea and consequently missed their league match against Southampton. Roberto Fabinho, who suffered a muscle problem against Aston Villa, and Joe Gomez, who was forced off after a heavy blow during their match against Aston Villa, are the other players injured.

"But Mo [Salah] doesn’t want to take any risks, there is no doubt about that," Klopp told the club’s website.

"It looks good but the boys make steps and we will see. My preferred solution would be that they all could play at the weekend for rhythm reasons, stuff like this, or at least could be on the bench and then we can bring them on or not, but they are involved.

"But if not, then we take it from there. I cannot say 100 per cent."

On Gomez, Klopp was confident about his progress: "Joe is first and foremost good news.

"Yesterday [Thursday] we had a reassuring further scan, but like we and he thought after the game, we were lucky. It was a proper knock but nothing happened.

"It was the leg where he was injured, so I understand 100 percent that everybody was a bit concerned – I was until I saw Joey’s face in the dressing room. I think most of the time, we know best about our body.

"The result of this scan is not here yet but we don’t expect anything really different, it was just reassuring, it’s all fine and from there we go. If it’s fine, then it’s about pain, how can you deal with pain, and then we will see what Joe can do today or tomorrow. But I don’t know at the moment."

From pictures shared by Liverpool on their portal, Salah and Van Dijk were seen at the training ground as the Reds count the days before facing Real Madrid in the Uefa Champions League final on May 28.