'Liverpool have good arrogance after quiet summer' - Crouch supports decision not to 'waste money'

The ex-Reds striker expects those at Anfield to progress again in 2019-20 despite resisting the urge to bolster their ranks with big-money additions

resisted the urge to spend during the summer transfer window, but Peter Crouch sees a “good arrogance” around Jurgen Klopp’s squad heading into the 2019-20 campaign.

The Reds are set to open the new Premier League season on Friday evening with a home date against Norwich.

Klopp will be looking for his side to burst out of the blocks, as Liverpool seek to go one better than their runner-up finish from last term.

The German tactician will be taking on that challenge with plenty of familiar faces, with the decision taken not to dip back into the recruitment market.

Minor tweaks were made to the Anfield ranks, but former striker Crouch does not see that being a problem as further progress is to be expected with a settled side.

He told the Daily Mail: “There has been a lot of talk around the city this summer about the fact Jurgen Klopp hasn’t made any major signings but I don’t mind that one bit.

“He doesn’t need to spend £30m on someone if they don’t fit the bill — so why waste money?

“There is a good arrogance about the European champions.

“Klopp knows he has got a quality team, his players know they will progress again and the competition on the training ground will guarantee improvement. It’s the perfect atmosphere to improve in.

“How they stayed with last season was remarkable. I hope the shootout for the title is another fantastic battle between two teams I love to watch.

“If City falter, Klopp’s team will take advantage. They are both so much better than the rest.”

Crouch believes that the man calling the shots at Anfield has “transformed Liverpool and got them playing brilliant football”.

They will need plenty of that if they are to challenge the likes of City again for the English top-flight crown.

Key men are going to need to perform at the top of their game, with Crouch of the opinion that a commanding centre-half, rather than the likes of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, has become the club talisman at Liverpool.

Article continues below

“Virgil van Dijk – imperious,” he said when asked to pick out his key man for the Reds.

“The world’s best defender has made his then-record £75m fee look like a bargain after just 18 months at Anfield.

“The master and commander of it all and Klopp’s most important signing so far.”