Liverpool have all the ingredients to match Arsenal's Invincibles - Keown

The Reds have dropped just two points out of 60 so far in the Premier League and are on course to replicate the Gunners' feat of 2003-04

Former defender Martin Keown believes that could emulate the famous 'Invincibles' and go through the 2019-20 season unbeaten.

The Gunners made Premier League history in the 2003-04 campaign by avoiding defeat from start to finish as they eased to the title.

Arsene Wenger's men won 26 of their 38 games and drew 12 to finish 11 points clear of , and became in the process the first top-flight team in to negotiate the entire season without a loss since in the very first edition of the league in 1888-89.

No team has since managed to imitate that memorable campaign, but with 19 wins and a draw in 20 outings Liverpool are on track to smash all previous Premier League records as they waltz to what would be their first league crown in 30 years.

And Keown sees plenty of parallels between his old team and Jurgen Klopp's hopefuls in their quest for perfection.

"During Arsenal's 2003-04 Invincibles season, I saw opponents line up alongside Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Co in the tunnel. They'd ask them if they could swap shirts after the game, before we were even on the pitch!" Keown wrote in the Daily Mail.

"We were that formidable. Whenever I saw that, I knew we would win. There are certain ingredients you need to go unbeaten for so long, and fear from the opposition is one.

"We had that at Arsenal back then, and Liverpool have that now. Jurgen Klopp's team have built a reputation for themselves.

"They have gone toe-to-toe with a magnificent side. They are the champions of Europe, the Premier League champions-elect. That grows in the minds of opponents.

"Liverpool's players may be striving for perfection but they can always improve. It's about energy and desire.

Article continues below

"The manager has to create an environment where everybody wants to do better. Arsene Wenger did that with us, so has Klopp. The German has got Liverpool playing good football, too.

"It won't be easy. But as someone who was part of an Invincibles group 16 years ago, do I think Liverpool will stay unbeaten this season? Yes I do. They have all the right ingredients."

Liverpool's next Premier League test comes against Arsenal's arch-rivals , who will hope to end the Reds' unbeaten record in north London on Saturday.