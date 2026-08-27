Liverpool are fighting on several fronts this season: the league, the cups and Europe. If you want to follow the Reds without missing a game, you need to know which broadcaster has which competition. The good news is that with the right mix, you won't miss a single match.

The overview below shows which broadcasters matter for Liverpool.

Liverpool, all the broadcast information at a glance: who is showing / broadcasting the Reds' matches live on TV and livestream?

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Watch Liverpool live on TV and livestream in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Community Shield and Carabao Cup

In Germany, Sky holds the full Premier League rights. The broadcaster shows every league game live, both as a standalone broadcast and in conference format. Liverpool's matches are therefore firmly locked into Sky's schedule.

You can also watch the Reds via livestream on WOW or the Sky Go app, whether you're at home or on the move.

From the 2025/26 season, Sky also expanded its England package to include the rights to the English Football League (EFL) and the Carabao Cup. That means any Liverpool matches in the League Cup, or against lower-division opponents, will also be shown live on Sky.

Meanwhile, DAZN has the exclusive rights in Germany to the FA Cup and the FA Community Shield. The streaming service shows all relevant matches live, including every Liverpool appearance.

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As for the Champions League, Liverpool's matches are split between several providers. DAZN shows most games live. One selected top match on Tuesday night, however, is shown exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Then, from the 2027/28 season, another major change kicks in: Paramount+ will join Champions League broadcasting and take over a significant share of the rights. You can find all the known details on the new rights package here.

Should Liverpool reach the Champions League final, it will again be shown on free-to-air TV. In that case, ZDF will broadcast the match live.

Liverpool, all the broadcast information at a glance: who is showing / broadcasting the Reds' matches live on TV and livestream? Live ticker on SPOX

SPOX will also cover selected Reds matches with a live ticker. If a match is being covered, you'll find the ticker here around an hour before kick-off.

TV guide to Liverpool: the club at a glance