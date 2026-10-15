Liverpool FC compete on several fronts again this season: league, cup and Europe. To follow every Reds match, you need to know which broadcaster shows each competition. Get the right mix and you won't miss a game.

This guide shows where to watch Liverpool.

Where to watch Liverpool FC live on TV and via livestream

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Watch Liverpool FC in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Community Shield and Carabao Cup live on TV and via livestream

Sky hold all the Premier League rights in Germany. They show every league match live, both individually and as part of a simulcast, so Liverpool FC feature regularly on the Sky schedule.

You can also stream the Reds' matches on WOW or the Sky Go app, at home or on the move.

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Next matches BRE Premier League 10:00 LIV

From the 2025/26 season, Sky also added the English Football League (EFL) and the Carabao Cup to their English football coverage. That means they show Liverpool's League Cup matches and games against lower-division opponents live, too.

The FA Cup and the FA Community Shield belong exclusively to DAZN in Germany. The streaming service show all relevant matches live, including every Liverpool FC appearance.

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Liverpool's Champions League matches are split between several providers. DAZN show most of them live, while Amazon Prime Video show one selected marquee match on Tuesday evening exclusively.

A bigger shake-up follows from the 2027/28 season, when Paramount+ begin broadcasting the Champions League and take over a significant share of the rights.

If Liverpool FC reach the Champions League final, ZDF will show it live on free-to-air TV as usual.

Sign up for Amazon Prime VideoThe marquee Champions League match every Tuesday, exclusively on Prime Video!

Liverpool FC live text commentary on SPOX

We'll cover selected Reds matches with live text commentary. When we cover a match, the commentary will appear here about an hour before kick-off.

Liverpool FC TV guide: Club profile