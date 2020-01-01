‘Liverpool emulating Invincibles is unrealistic’ – Reds legend Barnes can’t see unbeaten season

The former winger doubts that Jurgen Klopp’s side can see out the campaign without coming unstuck, but says title glory is all that matters

It is “unrealistic” to expect to emulate the achievements of ’s ‘Invincibles’ by going unbeaten through the entire 2019-20 Premier League season, says John Barnes.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have safely navigated 20 hurdles so far.

The Reds have dropped just two points along the way and sit 13 clear at the top of the table.

A first top-flight title in 30 years is now well within reach, and getting over that line remains the priority for all concerned at Anfield.

Barnes believes no attention will be given to going unbeaten, having already made it through 12 months without coming unstuck, as silverware is all that matters at this stage.

The Reds legend told talKSPORT: “Until the league is won, going through the season unbeaten is not on anybody’s mind at Liverpool, it’s not on my mind.

“I don’t think it will be done. Of course it can be, because Liverpool are playing in a way where they are not losing matches.

“But we’ve still got to play away, at home, away and on any given day these teams can beat us.

“So to expect us to go through the season unbeaten I think is unrealistic. Not that we can’t, I just don’t think we will.”

Arsenal raised the bar back in 2003-04 when making it through a 38-game campaign unblemished.

Their unbeaten run was eventually stretched to 49 games, with that another record that Liverpool have in their sights.

Ex-Gunners star Martin Keown sees no reason why the Reds should not be looking to replicate those efforts, with Klopp’s side boasting many of the qualities that Aresne Wenger’s side once did.

He said: “You might lose other games in other competitions, as they have done, but you have that extra shell, a coating, an armour, that you’re really proud about the run.

“There is never an inquest to a defeat, because there isn’t one! In one whole year they’ve ever had to look at one another with that disappointment.

“When I was in that dressing room with those players I’d look around and say, ‘I’d go to war with you guys’. That attitude is unique!

“You look around and think, how long can we keep achieving this? And there will be a concern that if they lose a game that they could lose a couple, but they’re in the zone. It’s quite remarkable form.”

Liverpool’s attention will turn to matters on Sunday when they take in a third round derby date with , but a return to Premier League action will see the focus narrowed by a trip to Tottenham and a visit from arch-rivals Manchester United.