Liverpool defender Robertson picks Premier League rival among world's top three left-backs

The Scotland international is in no doubt that his English counterpart should be considered among the best in his position at present

defender Andy Robertson has picked out Leicester’s Ben Chilwell as one of his top three left-backs in world football.

The Foxes academy graduate has now firmly established himself in the club's first team since first making his Premier league debut in 2016.

The 23-year-old has also broken into Gareth Southgate’s squad in that time, earning 11 caps so far for the Three Lions.

As previously reported by Goal , Premier League rivals are on the lookout for a new left-back this summer and have made Chilwell their number one choice, though Leicester are likely to demand up to £80 million ($105m) for his services.

Robertson is also a fan of his fellow defender’s abilities, ranking him in his top three alongside ’s Jordi Alba and teenager Alphonso Davies, who produced a remarkable assist for Joshua Kimmich is his side’s 8-2 thrashing of the Catalan giants in their quarter-final last week.

"I think Alphonso Davies, already world class but he can only get better," Robertson told BT Sport. "Don’t expect me to be doing that [Davies' assist vs Barcelona] any time in a hurry.

"That was just incredible. It probably took five or six of them out of the game with one passage of play.

“[He is a] Phenomenal player, somebody I enjoy watching and I think the whole world’s enjoying watching him at the minute and I'm no different.

"Ben Chilwell I love watching in the Premier League.

"Then I would say Jordi Alba, the more experienced one of the three I would say, maybe coming near the end of his career, but what a career he’s had.

"Him and [ 's] Marcelo probably took left-backs to a whole new level."

defender Robertson is certainly a candidate for world's best left-back himself, having excelled in that position since joining the Reds from in 2017.

The 26-year-old helped them to Champions League success in just his second season at Anfield, before being part of the side that ended the Merseyside club’s 30-year wait for a league title last campaign.