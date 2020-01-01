Liverpool boosted by Anfield 'power' - Minamino

Liverpool have gone 66 games without defeat at home and Takumi Minamino believes there is something special about playing at Anfield.

Playing at Anfield gives Premier League leaders "power", according to Japanese forward Takumi Minamino.

The champions have gone 66 top-flight games without defeat at home – a club record – and have triumphed in all seven of their matches at Anfield during the 2020-21 season.

The Reds' last loss at home in the Premier League came in April 2017 when claimed a 2-1 victory courtesy of a brace from former player Christian Benteke.

It was a Palace side managed by Sam Allardyce, who brings to Merseyside on Sunday.

Minamino, who joined the champions from in January, is at a loss to explain why they are so dominant on home turf, but claims there is something special about playing at Anfield.

"When we play at Anfield, I don't know the reason, but we always feel that we can win. I don't know why," he told the club's official website .

"The stadium always gives us power. It is very sad that we can't have [more] fans in the stadium. I hope they can come back to see our play as soon as possible."

Minamino has struggled for playing time in the Premier League this season, starting just two games and coming off the substitutes' bench on six occasions.

He has netted just one goal in those appearances – opening the scoring in a 7-0 win over Palace last weekend with a goal he described as instinctive – and has failed to create any chances for his team-mates.

Liverpool face West Brom on Sunday before taking on on Wednesday and Minamino is expecting boss Jurgen Klopp to give him an opportunity to impress.

"I am looking forward to it very much," he added. "Because there are two games in a week, I will have more chances to play games and I am happy about it.

"We suffer a lot of injuries now, so a player like me needs to work harder for the team. I would like to prepare myself well and achieve a result if I am given a chance."

Following the trip to Newcastle, Liverpool welcome in 2021 with a visit to St Mary’s to face .