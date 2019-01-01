Liverpool avoid being thrown out of Carabao Cup as Reds fined £200k for fielding ineligible player

have avoided being kicked out of the as the Reds were fined £200,000 for fielding an ineligible player in a match against MK Dons last week.

Pedro Chirivella played in that match, a 2-0 Liverpool win, despite having not received international clearance.

“The rules of the Carabao Cup require Clubs to ensure all players are registered and eligible in line with their respective League’s rules before they play," an EFL spokesman said.

"The player was always contracted to Liverpool FC during this period, and the reason he was not eligible was because the club did not have the relevant international clearance following expiry of an earlier loan agreement."

More to follow....