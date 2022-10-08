Liverpool could miss injured Arthur for up to four months as surgery worsens dud loan spell

Liverpool midfielder Arthur has suffered a quad injury which will force him to undergo surgery and miss three to four months.

Liverpool signed Arthur at deadline

The Brazilian hasn't made PL appearance

Future uncertain with parent club Juve

WHAT HAPPENED? Arthur suffered a training injury which will rule him out for three to four months. The loanee has yet to appear in a Premier League match and was just a substitute in a Champions League defeat to Napoli.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arthur was signed to provide cover in midfield, though now Liverpool will be left light in an area where they have struggled considerably so far this season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Arthur will now miss all of Liverpool's remaining games up until the World Cup, the competition itself and likely a number of games afterwards as well.

THE VERDICT: Liverpool correspondent Neil Jones writes...

Will we ever see Arthur Melo in a Liverpool shirt again? That is the question after this unfortunately timed, and quite devastating, injury setback.

The Brazilian had worked his socks off to get into a position where he could be considered for selection by Jurgen Klopp, but a training ground pull has been revealed as something far more serious. He will miss all of the Reds' pre-World Cup schedule, and plenty of what comes after Qatar too. The Reds' deadline day gamble looks like one that will fail to pay off.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARTHUR AND LIVERPOOL? The midfielder has a long road back to recovery and Liverpool are back where they started with limited options in the centre of the park.