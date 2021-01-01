Liverpool aiming for fourth place as Salah plots Manchester United fall

Jurgen Klopp's men are struggling to qualify for next season's Champions League and they are four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea

Liverpool’s main target is to make the Premier League top-four and play Uefa Champions League football next season, according to Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian star revealed the Reds’ ambition ahead of Sunday’s Premier League encounter against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Salah, who won the Golden Boot twice, in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, is on the verge of claiming the English top-flight's top scorer award again as he trails Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane by one goal.

When asked if he can claim the prize for a third time, the 28-year-old – who has 20 league goals to his name this season – told Premier League Productions via the club website: “Maybe!. I think the main target for the team and for me is to be in fourth place and to play in the Champions League. That’s the main target, that’s the most important thing.

“I’m proud to score goals for a club like Liverpool.

“The record in the Premier League is something huge for me and something that makes me proud. I just need to keep working hard and just achieve more for the club and for myself, and also I can’t just say it’s about me.

“It’s also about the players; they also try to help all the time and give me the ball in front of the goal, so I want to thank them also for that achievement. They are a big part of it.”

Liverpool need to avoid defeat in Manchester to boost their hopes of playing in the Champions League next season as they are sixth on the Premier League table with 54 points after 33 matches - four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

The two-time African Footballer of the Year emphasised the importance of the encounter for their target.

“It’s a really big game and everybody in the world is waiting for that game. I think it means for Man United a lot to beat us as well, to stop us playing in the Champions League,” Salah continued.

“I understand that but for us it is more motivation. We want to play in the Champions League so it is a big motivation for us, so we just need to try to win the next game, give everything and we will see what happens.

“It’s one of the biggest games - I would love to play it all the time!”