UEFA Women's Champions League LIVE: Lyon vs Juventus and more in UWCL last 32 action

Goals from Leicy Santos and Deyna Castellanos give a comfortable lead to Atletico at the rest in Madrid.

Santos smashed home a Castellanos corner on a vollley at the front post 14 minutes into the match and Castellanos got one goal of her own 30 minutes later.

The Spanish side have been dominate in attack over the Swiss with 11 attemts on goal to Servette's three. Though all of Servette's attempts have been on target.

Let's see if Servette can fight back into this match.