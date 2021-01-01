UEFA Women's Champions League LIVE: Lyon vs Brondby in UWCL round of 16 action

BIIK Kazygurt 1-6 Bayern Munich
2021-03-04T14:25:00Z
Bayern Munich take a five goal advantage back to Germany after a comfortable win this morning.
Five different names on the scoresheet, including 19-year-old debutant Karolina Lea Vilhjalmsdottir who scored with just two minutes on the pitch.
⚽️⚽️ Linda Dallmann
⚽️ Hanna Glas
⚽️. Lineth Beerensteyn
⚽️. Lea Schuller
⚽️. Karolina Lea Vilhjalmsdottir
Welcome back for another UWCL day!
2021-03-04T14:15:41Z
Today's live blog focus is Lyon vs Brondby with KO at the top of the hour!
But first, we have a recap of this morning's fixture between BIIK Kazygurt and Bayern Munich