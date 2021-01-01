UEFA Women's Champions League LIVE: Chelsea, Barcelona, Manchester City and more in UWCL round of 16 action

Barca's starting XI
2021-03-03T15:19:05Z
A tough 11 for Fortuna to break down with a midfield trio featuring Alexia Putellas, Patri Guijarro and Aitana Bonmati.
Leading the front three is Caroline Graham Hansen, Jenni Hermoso and Mariona. 🔥
👥 11 @FCBfemeni OFICIAL #BarçaFortunaHjorring— FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) March 3, 2021
👌 @stanleytools #ForçaBarça #UWCL pic.twitter.com/aXzO3M6peg
UWCL is back!!
2021-03-03T15:06:30Z
Welcome back to Goal for our Women's Champions League rounud of 16 live blog!
Plenty of action to follow today:
FC Barcelona vs Fortuna Hjorring
Manchester City vs ACF Fiorentina
FC Rosengard vs St. Polten
VfL Wolfsburg vs LSK Kvinner
and last but not least...
Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid