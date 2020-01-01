Live Blog

UEFA Women's Champions League LIVE: Chelsea, Barcelona and more in UWCL round of 32 action

Keep up to date with all the last 32 matches including Chelsea vs Benfica, Barcelona vs PSV and Man City vs Goteborg.

Featured: Lieke Martens and Pernille Harder

GOAL: Kerr doubles the lead

2020-12-16T20:33:37Z

Chelsea 2-0 Benfica 

Guro Reiten slides a ball through the Benfica defence and left Sam Kerr in front of net. The Australian striker slotted home past the Benfica keeper with ease.

Just over 30 minutes left in the match.

Glasgow still trailing 🆘

2020-12-16T20:18:36Z

With a little less than 30 minutes left in the match, that's enough time for Glasgow to upset or for Sparta Praha to take the match well of out the Scottish's grasp.

Let's see who goes through by the end of the night!

Barcelona vs PSV highlights

2020-12-16T19:57:55Z

You can watch the highlights from Barcelona's 4-1 win over PSV from earlier today here: 

HT ⏸️ Chelsea 1-0 Benfica

2020-12-16T19:56:13Z

Benfica limit Chelsea to just one goal in the first half, aggregate score is 6-0 for Chelsea at the break,

FINAL: Fortuna are through to the round of 16 👉🏼

2020-12-16T19:50:16Z

Fortuna get the best of Pomurje this evening with a 3-2 win at home and the aggregate score finishes 6-2. 

Just two more matches tonight!

HT in Glasgow

2020-12-16T19:45:22Z

Sparta Praha are still ahead 1-0 at the break in Glasgow.

Glasgow City need two goals in the second half to get to the round of 16.

GOAL: Fortuna 3-1 Pomurje

2020-12-16T19:38:42Z

The 18-year-old Danish midfileder, Signe Carstens, gives Fortuna the lead in the 80th minute. 

Sara Andersen buries another just a minute later to extend the aggregate score to 6-1 for Fortuna.

Five minutes left in the match.

Chelsea break the deadlock 🔵

2020-12-16T19:31:57Z

Chelsea have been dominating the match and Benfica have made it hard for the Blues to get on the scoreboard, but Beth England breaks the deadlock in the 28th minute.

What looked like a cross to Sam Kerr, caught the Benfica keeper off and Chelsea are now 6-0 up on aggregate.

GOAL: Pomurje get one back

2020-12-16T19:27:45Z

Neli Hofman levels the match at 1-1 in the 66th minute, but Pomurje still need three more goals to progress to the rounf of 16 over Fortuna.

17 minutes left to go in Hjorring.

FINAL: LSK through to the next round ✔️

2020-12-16T19:24:47Z

Though LSK lost 0-1 to Minsk tonight, the Norwegian side go through to the round of 16 after beating Minsk 2-1 on aggregate. 

Anastasiia Skorynina started Minsk's comeback in the 72nd minute but LSK saw out the match. 

GOAL: Glasgow City 0-1 Sparta Praha

2020-12-16T19:16:43Z

Lucie Martinkova opens the scoring in Glasgow seven minutes into the match. 

Glasgow City are down 1-3 on aggregate and now need at least three goals in the remainder of the match. There's still 74 minutes to go, plenty can happen. 

GOAL: Minsk coming back!

2020-12-16T19:04:16Z

Anastasiia Skorynina opens the scoring against LSK in the 72nd minute just 12 minutes after coming on the pitch.

Minsk just lead 2-1 on aggregate now. 15 minutes left in the match, can we see an upset??

KO: Glasgow City vs Sparta Praha

2020-12-16T19:00:51Z

Glasgow look to fight for their round of 16 spot and comeback from a 2-1 loss in the first leg.

The Scottish side need win by at least one goal. 

KO: Chelsea vs Benfica

2020-12-16T19:00:05Z

We have KO in London where UWCL debutants ,Benfica, look to upset the FA WSL champions who lead 5-0.

HT: Fortuna takes the lead

2020-12-16T18:53:35Z

Emma Snerle put Fortuna ahead of Pomurje just before the break. 

Pomurje now need four goals in the second half to stay in the UWCL.

FINAL: No upsets in the last three matches

2020-12-16T18:51:00Z

The final whistle has gone and these are how the matches finished:

Bayern Munich 3-0 Ajax (Agg 6-1)
Wolfsburg 2-0 ZFK Spartak (Agg 7-0)
Rosengard 10-0 Lanchkhuti (Agg 17-0)

Still goalless ❌

2020-12-16T18:43:34Z

No one has been able to break the deadlock in LSK vs Minsk and Fortuna vs Pomurje and both matches remain levelled. 

If the scores stay like this, LSK and Fortuna will go on to the round of 16. 

Rosengard in double digits

2020-12-16T18:38:35Z

Anna Anvegard gets her second of the evening to bring the score to 10-0 over Lanchkhuti.

Just 10 minutes to go. 

GOAL: Wolfsburg 2-0 ZFK Spartak

2020-12-16T18:36:56Z

UWCL champion, Shanice van de Sanden, furthers Wolfsburg's lead in the 73rd minute. 

This brings the aggregate score to 7-0 with 10 minutes left to go in the match now.

 

Glasgow City starting XI

2020-12-16T18:35:00Z

The Scottish side are looking to get a result against Sparta Praha at home after losing 2-1 in Prague. KO in 25 minutes.

Here is the squad that's looking to take the team into their third successive round of 16:

GOAL: Bayern Munich extend their lead to three

2020-12-16T18:33:04Z

Sydney Lohmann slots home a penalty in the 69th minute to bring the score to 3-0 over Ajax

Aggregate score is now 6-1. 

Chelsea line-up out! 🔵

2020-12-16T18:30:00Z

Chelsea host Benfica at Kingsmeadow with a 5-0 aggregate score after the first leg. KO in 30 minutes.

Last week Fran Kirby became the Blues' all-time leading goal scorer, but tonight she's on the bench.

Jessie Fleming gets her first ever UWCL start along with Niamh Charles. 

Chelsea line up in a 4-4-2 with Bethany England and Sam Kerr leading the front line.

GOAL: Wolfsburg break the deadlock 💪🏼

2020-12-16T18:25:56Z

Fridolina Rolfo scores the first of the evening one minute after coming off the bench in the 65th minute.

Wolfsburg now lead ZFK Spartak 6-0 on aggregate.

Cankovic hat-trick 🎩

2020-12-16T18:17:52Z

Rosengard get two more since the last update...

Jelena Cankovic completes her hat-trick in the 57th minute, extending Rosengard's lead to 9-0 over Lanchkhuti.

Sanne Troelsgaard got her second of the night just a minute before her Serbian teammate scored her third.

Rosengard get two more 😳

2020-12-16T18:11:30Z

Caroline Seger and Jelena Cankovic get two goals in two minutes to extend Rosengard's lead to 7-0.

Lanchkhuti now trail 0-12 on aggregate, still 35 minutes to go.

GOAL: Bayern double their lead

2020-12-16T18:09:08Z

Lea Schuller scores Bayern's second of the evening two minutes into the second half. After her initial shot was saved by the Dutch keeper, Schuller smashed the rebound into the back of the net. 

Aggregate score: Bayern 5-1 Ajax

Five UWCL matches currently LIVE 🏆

2020-12-16T18:06:38Z

Second halves under way in:

Bayern Munich 1-0 Ajax
Wolfsburg 0-0 ZFK Spartak
Rosengard 5-0 Lanchkhuti

LSK 0-0 Minsk 36'

Fortuna 0-0 Pomurje 8'

KO: Fortuna Hjorring vs Pomurje

2020-12-16T18:02:25Z

Pomurje look to get back in contention against the Danish side after losing 3-0 in the first leg. 

Let's see if Fortuna can keep their round of 16 ticket.

LSK vs Minsk

2020-12-16T17:58:51Z

LSK vs Minsk is still goalless in the 30th minute.

The Norwegian side lead Minsk 2-0 on aggregate.

HT ⏸️

2020-12-16T17:57:40Z

It's the break in three matches

Bayern Munich 1-0 Ajax (Agg 4-1)
Wolfsburg 0-0 ZFK Spartak (Agg 5-0)
Rosengard 5-0 Lanchkhuti (Agg 12-0)

FINAL: Barcelona through to the round of 16 🔵🔴

2020-12-16T17:55:43Z

Barcelona dominate UWCL debutants, PSV, winning 8-2 over two legs. 

The final score of the evening was 4-1 with a late PSV goal. Lieke Martens and Caroline Garaham Hansen scored two goals each this evening, with CGH's first goal being the strike of the evening. Watch it here:

GOAL: PSV gets one back

2020-12-16T17:49:23Z

Joelle Smits gives PSV a goal in the 90th minute.

Barcelona 4-1 PSV

(Another) Rosengard goal...make that two more

2020-12-16T17:38:06Z

Rosengard now lead 5-0 this evening and 12-0 on aggregate over Lanchkhuti.

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd and Hanna Bennison extended the gap in the 30th and 32nd minute.

Just over five minutes left in the first half.

GOAL: Martens brace 🔴🔵

2020-12-16T17:33:57Z

Barcelona lead PSV 4-0 in the 75th minute through another Lieke Martens goal. The Dutch striker headed home a Mapi Leon corner to extend the aggregate score to 8-1.

Rosengard are flying ✈️

2020-12-16T17:22:47Z

The Swedish lead Lanchkhuti 3-0 after 21 minutes with two quick goals from Jelena Cankovic and Anna Anvegard in the 14th and 17th minute.

Aggregate score is now: Rosengard 10-0 Lanchkhuti.

Another CGH strike!

2020-12-16T17:19:21Z

Graham Hanson extends Barca's lead to three with another far post strike leaving the Dutch keeper with nothing to do to help PSV.

Aggregate score: Barcelona 7-1 PSV

GOAL: Rosengard 1-0 Lanchkhuti

2020-12-16T17:12:58Z

Lanchkhuti now have eight goals to score after Sanne Troelsgaard Nielsen scored the first of the eveing in the sixth minute. 

Aggregate score: Rosengard 8-0 Lanchkhuti

GOAL: Bayern takes an early lead 🔥

2020-12-16T17:09:52Z

Lineth Beerensteyn gives Bayern the lead in the opening minute of the match. 

Aggregate score: Bayern 4-1 Ajax

KO in three matches 🏆

2020-12-16T17:01:54Z

We have more matches under way in the UWCL:

Bayern Munich vs Ajax
Wolfsburg vs ZFK Spartak
Rosengard vs Lanchkhuti

and

Barca vs PSV second half is under way in Barcelona.

FINAL: Man City 3-0 Goteborg

2020-12-16T16:54:56Z

City are through to the round of 16 over Goteborg after an aggregate win of 5-1. 

The Swedish side couldn't get the two goals they needed in Manchester and are knocked out of the UWCL. 

Lauren Hemp opened the scoring with a brilliant curling strike from the top of the box, watch it here:

HT: Barca 2-0 PSV

2020-12-16T16:51:47Z

Lieke Martens and Caroline Graham Hansen give Barca a comfortable lead at the break. 

PSV now need five goals in the second half to get to the round of 16 over the Catalans. 

Aggregate score: Barca 6-1 PSV

Rosengard's XI 🇸🇪

2020-12-16T16:51:00Z

The Swedish side take on Lanchkhuti at home after cruising through the first leg 7-0. 

KO in 10 minutes.

Wolfsburg starting XI 💪🏼

2020-12-16T16:45:34Z

Wolfsburg take on ZFK Spartak at the top of the hour. The Germans have a comfortable five goal lead over Serbians coming into today.

Here's the starting XI:

GOAL: Another Martens volley against PSV

2020-12-16T16:44:58Z

Barcelona now lead 2-0 over PSV with four minutes left in the first half.

Vicky Losada crossed the ball into the second post where Lieke Martens managed a volley with the outside of her foot, smashing the ball into the top of the goal.

Aggregate score: Barca 6-1 PSV

Ajax line-up ❌❌❌

2020-12-16T16:32:37Z

Here's how Ajax come out against Bayern in Munich trying to get a huge result. 

The Dutch need three goals to progress over Bayern, here's who they're trusting to get the job done:

Bayern Munich line-up out 🔴

2020-12-16T16:29:56Z

Bayern take on Ajax in Munich for the second leg in 30 minutes.

The Germans won 3-1 in Amsterdam and this is the starting XI that's looking to hold on to their round of 16 ticket.

Georgia Stanway double!!

2020-12-16T16:27:20Z

City now have a three goal lead after Georgia Stanway scored two successive goals within five minutes of coming off the bench 😱

Goteborg are now down 5-1 on aggregate with 20 minutes left.

Goteborg hanging on

2020-12-16T16:21:56Z

Jennifer Falk is doing well to keep Goteborg in the match with superb saves. 

Just over 25 minutes to go in the match, Goteborg still need three goals.

GOAL: Barca open the scoring

2020-12-16T16:09:08Z

Caroline Graham Hansen puts Barcelona ahead just four minutes into the match with a brilliant strike from the top of the box into the far post. 

Sari van Veenendaal couldn't do anything to stop that shot.

Aggregate score: Barcelona 5-1 PSV

KO in Barcelona 🇪🇸

2020-12-16T16:00:15Z

Barcelona vs PSV is off and the visiting Ducth need at least four goals to kick the Catalans out of the UWCL. 

Aggregate score: Barca 4-1 PSV

Man City lead at the break ⏸️

2020-12-16T15:50:00Z

A brilliant goal from Lauren Hemp puts the home side two goals up over Goteburg on aggregate.

The swedish side now need three goals (without condeding more) in this second half. 

GOAL: Man City 1-0 Goteborg

2020-12-16T15:40:43Z

Lauren Hemp puts City ahead in the 37th minute with a superb curling effort from outside the box that left the Swedish keeper hopless. 

Aggregate score:  Man City 3-1 Goteborg 

FINAL: PSG 6-1 Gornik Leczna

2020-12-16T15:23:28Z

PSG are the fifth team through to the UWCL round of 16. 

A comfortable win over Gornik Leczna in Paris left the Polish side without a chance to get back into contention after losing the first leg 2-0.

Final aggregate score: PSG 8-1 Gornik Leczna

GOAL: Paredes gets a brace

2020-12-16T15:18:29Z

PSG 6-1 Gornik Leczna

Captain Irene Paredes gets PSG's sixth of the afternoon in the 89th minute, extending the aggregate score to 8-1. 

Just minutes before the final whistle.

The Dutch need a huge win over Barca

2020-12-16T15:16:58Z

PSV need at least four goals (without conceding) in Barcelona this afternoon.

Here's how they line up:

KO in Manchester

2020-12-16T15:09:06Z

Manchester City vs Goteborg kicks off and the Swedish side are looking for a win to progress over City, but can they do it on a rainy Wednesday afternoon in Manchester??

We'll see. 

FINAL: Il gran finale!!! 🇮🇹

2020-12-16T14:57:57Z

Fiorentina score with 15 seconds to go in injury time and win the match 1-0 over Slavia Praha.

A goalless draw would have seen the Czech team through to the round of 16, but with 20 seconds left the Italian side were awarded a free kick about 20 yards out.

A brilliant floating ball from Tatiana Bonetti saw Daniela Sabatino head it down to the corner of the goal past the Czech keeper to secure Fiorentina's ticket to the next round. 

Final aggregate score: Slavia Praha 2-3 Fiorentina

GOAL: Gornik Leczna have a goal!

2020-12-16T14:51:18Z

Ewelina Kamczyk gets one back for Gornik Leczna in the 62nd minute from a free kick. 

Aggregate score: PSG 7-1 Gornik Leczna

Still goalless in Prague

2020-12-16T14:46:28Z

Fiorentina have yet to score and as of now Slavia Praha is progressing to the rounf of 16 on away goals.

Just minutes to go in the match, will we see a last minute victory for the Italians??

GOAL: PSG 5-0 Gornik Leczna

2020-12-16T14:44:59Z

Kadidiatou Diani extend's PSG's lead to five just six minutes into the second half. 

Aggregate score: PSG 7-0 Gornik Leczna

Second half under way in Paris 🇫🇷

2020-12-16T14:33:44Z

Tough second half ahead for Gornik Leczna who look to score six without conceding more. 

Let's see how the Polish side get on. 

HT: Katoto extends PSG's lead

2020-12-16T14:20:36Z

Katoto scored the Parisian's fourth of the first half just before the whistle. 

Gornik Leczna have yet to record an attempt on goal and now need six goals in the second half to get back in contention. 

Aggregate score: PSG 6-0 Gornik Leczna

Goteborg line-up 🇸🇪

2020-12-16T14:18:09Z

No changes from the first leg. The Swedish side need to win and score at least two goals in Manchester to kick out City of the UWCL. 

Here's the Goteborg starting XI looking to get a result:

Manchester City vs Goteborg

2020-12-16T14:15:00Z

KO in just 45 minutes in Manchester where Goteborg look to come back from their 2-1 loss at home against City. 

Here's how the English side line up:

GOAL: Paredes makes it three

2020-12-16T14:10:56Z

PSG extend their lead to three through Irene Paredes in the 32nd minute. 

It's looking almost impossible for Gornik Leczna to come back with six goals in the second half, PSG are dominating the match and the Polish side have yet to have an attempt on goal this second half. 

Fiorentina looking for a goal ⚽️

2020-12-16T14:03:55Z

The second half is under way in Prague. 

After a goalless first half, Fiorentina are looking for at least one goal in the next 45 minutes to go through to the round of 16.

GOAL: PSG 2-0 Gornik Leczna

2020-12-16T13:59:08Z

Jordyn Huitema doubles PSG's lead in the 24th minute, just three minutes after Nadim opened the scoring.

Gornik Leczna now need five goals to progress. 

Aggregate score: PSG 4-0 Gornik Leczna

GOAL: PSG 1-0 Gornik Leczna

2020-12-16T13:55:45Z

Nadia Nadim puts PSG ahead 21 minutes into the match smashing a half volley from the penalty spot Anna Palinska no chance to keep the game levelled. 

Gornik Leczna now need at least four goals to progress to the round of 16. 

Aggregate score: PSG 3-0 Gornik Leczna

HT ⏸️ : Slavia Praha 0-0 Fiorentina

2020-12-16T13:52:53Z

Goalless at the break in Prague, this score would benefit the home side as they would go ahead on away goals. 

Fiorentina need a big second half to secure their qualification. They have been attacking well, but Slavia Praha aren't making it easy for them to come away with goals today. 

Fiorentina dominance 🇮🇹

2020-12-16T13:46:43Z

The Florence side is close to opening the scoring with just minutes to go in the first half.

Fiorentina has been dominant in the attack looking for their needed one goal advantage to progress. 

KO: PSG vs Gornik Leczna

2020-12-16T13:33:51Z

We're off in Paris!

Marie-Antoinette Katoto is back in the starting XI for PSG. Last week the French side won 2-0 against Gornik Leczna, the visiting side now need at least a three goal difference to continue to the round of 16.

Here's how PSG line up

Slavia Praha vs Fiorentina

2020-12-16T13:28:09Z

We are currently 28 minutes into Slavia Praha vs Fiorentina in Prague and the match is still 0-0. 

The match in Florence finished 2-2, so Fiorentina are looking to win today's match by at least one goal. 

Still plenty of football to be layed in the match.

We're back for more UWCL action 🏆

2020-12-16T13:20:00Z

Good afternoon everyone and welcome back to Goal for another UWCL live blog!

Plenty of matches to follow, 11 more teams are going through to the round of 16. So far we have Lyon, Atletico Madrid and BIIK-Kazygurt in the next round. 

Let's see who will join them. 