UEFA Women's Champions League LIVE: Barcelona, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and PSG in UWCL semi-final action

Lyon won't win the UWCL for the first time since 2014
PSG knocked their French rivals out of Europe on Sunday, their first exit since defeat to the same club way back in 2014.
“I have to say, I was sick of always losing in this kind of scenario here,” said PSG player, Grace Geyoro.
Kheira Hamraoui vs PSG
The Barcelona midfielder, Kheira Hamraoui, has previously played for PSG and Lyon. She beat Barcelona with PSG in the 2014 UWCL quarter-finals and the 2015 semi-finals. While she was at yon she won the UWCL in 2017 and 2018.
Definitely not an unfamiliar opponent for the French midfielder who slots into that centre defensive midfield role in place of Patri Guijarro who is suspended for the semi-final first leg after getting a yellow in the quarter-finals.
Barca's starting XI 🔵🔴
The Catalans instill their classic 4-3-3 formation with Caroline Graham Hansen, Jenni Hermoso and Lieke Martens leading the attack.
11 #FCBFemeni OFICIAL #PSGBarça— FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) April 25, 2021
@stanleytools#ForçaBarça
PSG line-up 🇫🇷
Notre onze de départ avec @AshleyLawrence positionnée un cran plus haut et @_alana_cook en latérale droite 📋#PSGFCB | 🏆 #UWCL— PSG Féminines (@PSG_Feminines) April 25, 2021
Welcome back to another UWCL matchday!
The semi-finals are HERE and we're in for a thrilling afternoon.
Today we have the first leg fixtures being played in Paris and Munich.
PSG vs Barcelona
Bayern Munich vs Chelsea
Just two matches away from knowing the two teams featuring in the final!