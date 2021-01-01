Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea still paying Lampard’s £75k-a-week salary

'Signing of the season' - Martinez shines again for Villa
Emiliano Martinez almost single-handedly preserved a point for Aston Villa on Saturday by making nine saves in a scoreless draw against Brighton.
Martinez was sold to Villa by Arsenal for £20 million ($26.2m) over the summer and has since been in the form of his life, suggesting his former club may have let him go too easily despite the presence of quality first-choice shot-stopper Bernd Leno.
Villa's goalkeeper has kept clean sheets in three of his past four appearances - including one against the Gunners - to help his side into eighth place in the Premier League table. He has recorded 12 clean sheets on the season.
Remedi closes on Earthquakes switch
Sources: Atlanta United and the @SJEarthquakes are close to finalizing a trade for defensive midfielder Eric Remedi. The two sides remain in discussions, but Remedi is staying in MLS.— Felipe Cárdenas (@FelipeCar) February 12, 2021
Remedi made his professional debut at Banfield in 2015 under Matías Almeyda. https://t.co/jdOt6iSBWF
Silva emerges as Bournemouth candidate
Former Everton boss Marco Silva is now being considered as a possible candidate for the Bournemouth job, reports the Sun.
Jonathan Woodgate has enjoyed a positive start to life as caretaker manager, but it is far from certain that he will be offered the role permanently.
Ramos and Madrid ease contract stand-off
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has managed a calming of tensions with Sergio Ramos over the veteran club idol's future, reports ABC.
Ramos is out of contract in June, and is said to be considering leaving Madrid as talks over an extension have made little progress.
Manchester City the 'perfect fit' for Messi
Pablo Zabaleta has urged his former international team-mate Lionel Messi to consider a move to the Premier League with Manchester City.
“If Lionel Messi decides to leave Barcelona and he wants to play in the best league then he has to experience the Premier League for himself. It is something that will interest him – because every player I know always asks me what the Premier League is like," Zabaleta told the Mirror.
“And Manchester City offer the perfect conditions."
Chelsea still paying Lampard’s £75k-a-week salary (The Sun)
Former boss will stay on Blues payroll until July
Frank Lampard continues to draw his £75,000-a-week salary from Chelsea despite being relieved of his duties, claims the Sun.
The ex-manager is entitled to payments until July, unless he chooses to take another job before that date.
River star Borre wanted by Palmeiras
Principal alvo do Palmeiras para o ataque é Borré. O atacante também está na mira do Toronto FC, da MLS. Contrato com o River Plate se encerra em junho.— Planeta do Futebol 🌎 (@futebol_info) February 13, 2021
🗞 @brunoandrd pic.twitter.com/0JnUJfwV7N
Bremer is Liverpool's top summer target (Mirror)
Reds keen to further strengthen injury-hit defence
Torino defender Bremer is Liverpool's transfer priority for the summer, reports the Mirror.
Despite signing Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak in January, the Reds are still looking to strengthen their backline after injuries to the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip.