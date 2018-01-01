Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd make first move to land £40m Pochettino

Only hours before being sacked, Jose Mourinho learned that Manchester United is planning to move for Douglas Costa, according to the Sun.

The manager learned that the club is ready to make a move for the Juventus star in January while also making a push to sign the much-discussed defensive star that Mourinho coveted.

It appears Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be the one to reap the rewards of a busy January as the club prepares for life after Mourinho.