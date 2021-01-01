Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd to move for £38m Milenkovic

Lamela willing to halve salary to join Napoli
Erik Lamela wants to leave Tottenham for Napoli this summer.
The Serie A side are interested in signing the Argentina international and Calciomercato reports that he is willing to cut his salary by half to seal the move.
Young to leave Inter for Watford?
Ashley Young could be set for a return to Watford, The Daily Mail reports.
The England international is expected to leave Inter this summer and Watford hope to land him on a one-year contract should they seal a return to the Premier League.
Man Utd prepare Milenkovic move
Fiorentina's £38m demand is too high for Red Devils
Manchester United are set to make a move for Fiorentina star Nikola Milenkovic, according to The Sun.
The Red Devils hope to invest in their back line and see the defender as an ideal candidate.
United hope to talk the Serie A side down from their £38 million ($52m) asking price.
Atletico target Rovello and Molina
Atletico Madrid are eyeing two of Serie A´s rising stars.
Mundo Deportivo claims the Spanish side have their eye on Nicolo Rovella, who has impressed at Genoa while on loan from Juventus.They are also considering a move for Udinese right-back Nahuel Molina.
Szczesny to stay at Juventus
Wojciech Szczesny will not be leaving Juventus this summer.
The Serie A giants reportedly wanted to offload the goalkeeper to finance a move for Gianluigi Donnarumma.The Poland international had been linked with a move to Manchester United, but Calciomercato claims there is no way he is leaving Turin.