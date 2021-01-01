Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea weigh bid for long-sought Gimenez

Aberdeen confirm McInnes split
Aberdeen Football Club and Manager, Derek McInnes, have agreed to part company after eight years.— Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) March 8, 2021
The manager and his assistant, Tony Docherty, will leave the Club with immediate effect.
Norwich want to keep star Tottenham loanee
Norwich City are hopeful they can keep Tottenham loanee Ollie Skipp for another year, particularly if they secure promotion from the Championship, writes Football Insider.
The Canaries have in the past acknowledged Skipp, 20, is too good for them to be able to sign on a permanent basis.
However, they'll make their case to Spurs that another loan, this time playing full-time in the Premier League, would help his development as a defensive midfielder more than potentially spending prolonged time on Jose Mourinho's bench.
Frankfurt re-sign veteran midfielder Hasebe
Makoto Hasebe has signed a one-year extension to his contract at Eintracht Frankfurt, which was due to expire at the end of the season. 👏✍️#SGE pic.twitter.com/ZDRKJPmPCa— Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_eng) March 8, 2021
Galaxy nab Monaco winger Grandsir
Chelsea weigh bid for long-sought Gimenez (The Athletic)
Blues have been linked with Atleti defender for some time
Chelsea are considering a summer transfer move for Atletico Madrid centre-back Jose Gimenez, according to The Athletic.
The 26-year-old has reportedly been on their radar since 2016, and they were publicly linked with him last summer. He's been limited by muscle injuries this year, starting just 12 games in La Liga due to a lack of availability.
Chelsea appear to be casting a wide net in their search for defensive reinforcements, having also been connected to David Alaba, Niklas Sule and Ibrahima Konate at the back.
Henry wants eventual Arsenal reunion (FourFourTwo)
Former Gunners striker recently managed CF Montreal
Thierry Henry told FourFourTwo that he would love to work for Arsenal in any capacity, joking that his love for the club would even lead him to "cut the grass at the Emirates Stadium" if needed.
There has long been speculation that Henry will eventually manage the Gunners.