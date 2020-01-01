Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Dortmund swoop for 'New Sancho' at Man City

South Africa star Zungu feels ‘lucky’ to be playing for Rangers
Bongani Zungu said he feels lucky to be playing for Rangers and his experience in the Scottish Premiership has been awesome.
The 28-year-old secured a temporary move to the Ibrox Stadium in search for top-flight football following Amiens relegation from the Ligue 1 last season.
Pochettino closer to PSG appointment
Mauricio Pochettino is closing on a return to football at the helm of Paris Saint-Germain, reports the Daily Mail.
The Argentine is in advanced negotiations with the Ligue 1 giants following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel on Tuesday.
Chicago Red Stars acquire USWNT winger Pugh from Sky Blue FC
The Chicago Red Stars have acquired U.S. national team forward/winger Mallory Pugh and midfielder Sarah Killion Woldmoe in a trade from Sky Blue FC.
In exchange, Sky Blue will receive the fourth and eighth overall selections in the 2021 NWSL Draft, a conditional first round pick in the 2022 NWSL Draft and an international slot for 2021 and 2022.
For Pugh, it is her second trade within the space of a year after joining Sky Blue from the Washington Spirit in January. Due to injury and a reduced schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic, the World Cup winner made just one appearance for Sky Blue.
Hernandez to swap Aberdeen for Atlanta
Venezuela international Ronald Hernandez is to cut short his stay in Aberdeen in order to move to Atlanta United, reports the Evening Express.
The right-back has made just three starts since landing in Scotland and was given leave to return home to his family over the festive period.
Juventus in talks for Rovella
Juventus have entered talks over Genoa youngster Nicolo Rovella, reports Gianluca Di Marzio (per Football Italia).
The Italy Under-21 international is unsettled at his current club, who would rather cash in now than wait until his contract expires in June.
Dortmund swoop for 'New Sancho' at Man City
City will insist on buyback clause for Braaf
Borussia Dortmund are looking to repeat the transfer coup achieved with Jadon Sancho once more, according to Bild.
Jayden Braaf, 18, has come under the spotlight at Signal Iduna Park after shining, like Sancho, in the Manchester City youth system.
City are likely to demand up to €10 million for the youngster, as well as insisting that a buyback clause is included in any deal.
Almeyda to turn down Cruz Azul interest
💣💣 Matías Almeyda NO SERÁ el entrenador de Cruz Azul. Los detalles, vía @superdeportivo. 🔵🔵👇👇https://t.co/4LyLV7zy0A— César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) December 28, 2020
Milan to make Zaha approach
Milan are considering a January move for Crystal Palace ace Wilfried Zaha, reports the Mirror.
Mauricio Pochettino, who is a long-time admirer of the striker, could also renew his interest at prospective new employers PSG.
Arteta addresses Isco speculation
Mikel Arteta is keeping quiet on Arsenal's transfer plans amid talk that Real Madrid's Isco could be heading to north London.
"The last few results won't change our approach to the window. And obviously we can't talk about any individual players," the manager told reporters following the Gunners' 1-0 defeat of Brighton on Tuesday, per the Mirror.