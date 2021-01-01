Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juve to extend Ronaldo's contract

Miguel Almiron admits River Plate forms part of his footballing dream, but the Newcastle frontman has offered no indication that he is looking for a move.

The Paraguay international has told GEN: "“My goal is to stay in Europe. If God allows me, it'll be in the Premier League which is very competitive, I know that I have to work hard. I always wanted to play at River Plate. It was one of my dreams but I don't know if that's possible."

