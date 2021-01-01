Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea plot summer bid for Gladbach star Hofmann

Five-year contract drops from £600m to £430m

Manchester City have reduced the salary they are willing to offer Lionel Messi, says The Sun.

The Premier League side hope to reunite the Argentine with former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola when he leaves Camp Nou this summer.

They were originally offering Messi a £600m ($838m) deal, but have lowered it to £430m ($600m) because of the financial climate.