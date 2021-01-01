Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd's €150m Fati bid denied by Barca

FC Cincy pursuing Scott
FC Cincinnati is looking to sign American midfielder Kyle Scott from Newcastle, according to the Post Cincy.
Scott joined Newcastle from Chelsea in 2019 but has not yet made a senior appearance for the club.
The midfielder previously spent time on loan with Dutch side Telstar where he scored two goals in 14 appearances after making one first-team appearance for Chelsea.
Arsenal set to rival Barcelona for youngster
Arsenal are prepared to challenge Barcelona to sign Sevilla youngster Bryan Gil, according to Mundo Deportivo.
Gil has a £35 million (€40m/$42m) release clause, but that seems set to change as the winger nears a new deal with Sevilla.
Should he sign that deal, which would run through 2025, Arsenal would be unlikely to be able to afford a move.
Barca turned down €150m Fati offer from Man Utd (Mundo Deportivo)
The Spanish winger was one of several players targeted this summer
Barcelona turned down a €150 million (£130m/$182m) offer for Ansu Fati from Manchester United during the summer, according to Mundo Deportivo.
The club also opted to decline offers for Pedri and Francisco Trincao this summer as well, with Bayern one club after the former.
Former Montreal star Piatti bound for Racing
Ignacio Piatti is set to sign with Argentine side Racing, reports ESPN.
The 36-year-old winger had previously been linked with a move back to MLS.
Piatti tallied 66 goals and 35 assists across 135 games (130 starts) with Montreal between 2014 and 2019.
Liverpool sign Jagielka's son
Liverpool have signed Phil Jagielka's 13-year-old son Zac, according to the Daily Mail.
The elder Jagielka made 385 appearances for Everton during his 12 seasons at Goodison Park, but his son, who plays up top, will now join the Reds' Under-14 team.
Orlando near deal for winger
Orlando City are nearing a deal to sign Heracles winger Silvester van der Water, according to Algemeen Dagblad.
Van der Water won’t be available for selection for Heracles' league match against RKC Waalwijk on Sunday.
The winger has scored 13 goals and provided eight assists in 59 matches across all competitions for Heracles over the last three seasons.