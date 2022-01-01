Arsenal in talks for Sao Paulo youngster Marquinhos
Talks ongoing between Arsenal and São Paulo for Brazilian winger Marquinhos [2003]. New meeting took place today, there are still details to discuss before full agreement 🇧🇷 #AFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 13, 2022
Fee around €3m as per @geglobo - São Paulo need to sell Marquinhos or they will lose him on a free. pic.twitter.com/8HadWYlvsc
Lewandowski tells Bayern he wants Barca move (Sport)
Coach Nagelsmann will not stand in way of transfer
Robert Lewandowski has informed Bayern Munich he wants to move to Barcelona this summer, claims Sport.
Lewandowski has the backing of coach Julian Nagelsmann, who will respect his wishes, though the precarious state of Barca's finances mean a deal is still some way off.
Wolff pens new Austin FC deal
The future is bright. 🤝— Austin FC (@AustinFC) May 13, 2022
Head Coach Josh Wolff inks contract extension with #AustinFC.
Klopp: I could have gone to Bayern for more titles
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits that he is not concerned by the quantity of titles lifted in his career - otherwise he would have pursued the Bayern Munich job.
Klopp's Reds have the chance to complete the second leg of their historic quadruple bid on Saturday when they take on Chelsea in the FA Cup final.
It would be the 11th piece of silverware the German has collected during his tenure at Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool, including the Carabao Cup the Reds secured earlier this season.
Chelsea waiting on Perisic approach
Perisić has no agreement with any club yet. He’s appreciated by Tuchel since January, but Chelsea are still waiting to negotiate - nothing done 🔵 #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 13, 2022
Inter are still hopeful to reach an agreement with Perisić, but they need to improve their bid - and Ljubičić is not his agent.