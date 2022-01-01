Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool will move for Lautaro

The Reds are said to desire a younger forward line

Liverpool will move for Lautaro Martinez in the coming months, writes Calciomercato.

The 24-year-old is said to be worth up to €90 million ($102m/£75m) and would represent the second big-money attacking signing of the year for the Reds after their purchase of Luis Diaz last month.

Lautaro has scored 11 goals in 23 Serie A appearances this season and has also excelled internationally with Argentina.