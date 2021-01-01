Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Cavani accepts Barcelona offer

Powell heads back to Cincinnati
FC Cincinnati have re-signed defender Alvas Powell on a one-year deal with the option for a further year.
The 27-year-old, who previously played for Cincinnati during the club’s inaugural season in 2019, left Philadelphia Union at the end of last campaign.
Napoli eye Mina
Napoli are considering a January move for Everton defender Yerry Mina, according to Todofichajes.
Toffees boss Rafael Benitez is keen to raise funds in the January window and Colombia international Mina is one of those who could be offloaded.
That would suit Napoli, who are on the hunt for a new centre-back after agreeing to sell Kostas Manolas to Olympiakos.
McCaskill off to Angel City
Forward Savannah McCaskill is off to Angel City FC in exchange for the 6th pick in the 2022 NWSL Draft and $25,000 in allocation money. pic.twitter.com/1u6XyJDTY2— Racing Louisville FC (@RacingLouFC) December 17, 2021
Magpies eye defensive duo
Newcastle are targeting Marseille defensive midfielder Boubacar Kamara and Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo in January, according to the Times.
Boss Eddie Howe is keen to improve his defence during the January window as he attempts to lift the Magpies out of the Premier League relegation zone, with the club having conceded more goals than anyone else in the league so far.
Kamara and Adarabioyo are two players who have been watched extensively, with Howe keen to move quickly when the window opens next month.
Cavani accepts Barca offer (Marca)
Uruguay forward to replace Aguero at Camp Nou
Edinson Cavani has agreed a deal to join Barcelona from Manchester United, according to Marca.
The Uruguayan will sign a short-term contract until the end of the season and replace Sergio Aguero, who was forced to retire from football with a heart condition.
Cavani has struggled for regular first-team action at Old Trafford this campaign so a move would suit all parties, with the Red Devils happy to get the 34-year-old off the wage bill.
Reds taking a look at Canada starlet
Toronto FC youngster Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty is training with Liverpool, reports the Liverpool Echo.
The 17-year-old winger is one of MLS’s most exciting prospects having made his league debut at the age of 16 last year and earned his first call-up to the senior Canada squad in January.
The talented teenager is also believed to have trained with Arsenal as a host of clubs monitor his progress, though new regulations mean Premier League clubs would be unable to sign him until he turns 18 next June.