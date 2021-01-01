Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Cavani accepts Barcelona offer

Newcastle are targeting Marseille defensive midfielder Boubacar Kamara and Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo in January, according to the Times.

Boss Eddie Howe is keen to improve his defence during the January window as he attempts to lift the Magpies out of the Premier League relegation zone, with the club having conceded more goals than anyone else in the league so far.

Kamara and Adarabioyo are two players who have been watched extensively, with Howe keen to move quickly when the window opens next month.