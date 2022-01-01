Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal prepare Rashford bid

Premier League blocks Moses' Burnley move
Victor Moses has not been granted permission to join Burnley from Spartak Moscow, reports the Mirror.
While FIFA have granted transfer exceptions to players caught up in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the Premier League maintains it is unfair for the ex-Chelsea man to move outside the window.
Barca to use Mingueza as makeweight in Raphinha approach
Barcelona could offer Oscar Mingueza to Leeds United as part of the deal for Brazil star Raphinha, reports Sport.
Leeds have made enquiries over the full-back, who has lost ground at Camp Nou since the arrival of veteran Dani Alves.
Juventus enter race for Rudiger
Juventus have joined the battle for Antonio Rudiger's signature, according to the Sun.
The defender is greatly admired in Turin, where he is seen as a fitting successor to club favourite Giorgio Chiellini.
Arsenal prepare Rashford bid (Mirror)
Gunners keen to replace Aubameyang with top forward
Arsenal are preparing an approach for Manchester United star Marcus Rashford, claims the Mirror.
The unsettled forward is wanted to fill the hole left by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the Gunners squad, which could become even larger should they lose Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah this summer.
Everton set to sell Calvert-Lewin
Everton are preparing to cash in on star striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, reports the Sun.
Arsenal and West Ham United have both been linked with the England international, who has endured a difficult season at Goodison Park.