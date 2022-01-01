Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG wanted Rashford last summer

Transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Marcus Rashford Man Utd 2021-22
PSG wanted Rashford last summer (Fabrizio Romano)

2022-03-07T23:55:58.000Z

Ligue 1 giants lined up striker as Mbappe replacement

Laporta speaks out on Araujo & Gavi renewals

2022-03-07T23:45:59.000Z

Barcelona president Joan Laporta updated fans on the club's efforts to renew with Ronald Araujo and Gavi.

"The thing we most value is players wanting to stay, if Gavi and Araujo want to stay, they will," Laporta explained to Barca TV on Monday.

Arsenal players to receive Champions League windfall

2022-03-07T23:35:01.000Z

Arsenal's players are in line for a huge bonus should they qualify for the Champions League, reports the Daily Mail.

Prizes of up to £500,000 a player are up for grabs if the Gunners better or maintain their hold on fourth place, which they currently occupy following Sunday's victory over Watford.

Ronaldo's Man Utd future in doubt after derby no-show (Sun)

2022-03-07T23:25:41.000Z

Forward did not watch 4-1 defeat at hands of City

Cristiano Ronaldo's absence for Sunday's Manchester derby thrashing has placed his United future in doubt, claims the Sun.

The striker was not at the Etihad Stadium to watch his team-mates go down 4-1, and amid reports he flew home to Portugal the club does not know if he will be present at training on Tuesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 2021-22
