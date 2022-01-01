Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Dortmund identify Haaland successors

Juventus eye Hoffenheim star Raum
Juventus are looking to invest in a new left-back and have their eye on Hoffenheim's David Raum, says Calciomercato.
The Serie A side believe he would fit Massimiliano Allegri's style and would be able to contribute to the team's attack, having made nine assists in the Bundesliga this season.
Hibernian plot Keane move
Scottish outfit Hibernian are plotting a move to bring Roy Keane back into management, says the Irish Independent.
The former Manchester United star recently turned down a return to the dugout with Sunderland.
Hibs remain hopeful of convincing him, but there are potential pitfalls still to be overcome in relation to a US-based owner.
PL duo after Ajax's Anthony
🔥 Chelsea and Manchester United are in talks with Ajax to transfer Anthony. #CFC #MUFC #AFCAjax— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) April 25, 2022
🔻 VOLE 🔻
🔜 https://t.co/FGB5A8DzJX pic.twitter.com/ov6swdRAnN
Barca close to Araujo extension
Barcelona are working to sign Ronald Araújo’s new contract this week. It’s matter of time for the announcement as new deal will be until June 2026. 🔴🤝 #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 25, 2022
Work in progress to extend Sergi Roberto’s contract as reported today by @Jordigil.
Dortmund identify Haaland successors (BILD)
Borussia Dortmund have identified the two players they are looking to snap up as successors to Erling Haaland, says BILD.
Hugo Ekitike of Stade Reims and Adam Hlozek of Sparta Prague are the names the Black and Yellow have identified to succeed the Norway international.
Leeds-born Haaland is expected to leave for the country of his birth this summer, with a move to Manchester City widely tipped.