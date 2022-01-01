Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City to offer Haaland £500,000 wage

2022-04-18T23:00:00.000Z

Hammers plot raid for Pope

2022-04-18T22:45:00.000Z

West Ham are poised to move for Burnley and England goalkeeper Nick Pope, says the Daily Mail.

The Europa League semi-finalists are plotting to bolster their ranks between the posts at London Stadium.

Pope, as an international contender for the Three Lions, would likely be seeking a new club if the relegation-battling Clarets were to go down.

Ancelotti coy on Mbappe links

2022-04-18T22:30:00.000Z

Man City offer £500,000 Haaland wage (Daily Mail)

2022-04-18T22:15:00.000Z

Manchester City will offer Erling Haaland a £500,000-a-week wage if the Borussia Dortmund star signs with them, says the Daily Mail.

The Leeds-born Norway international is expected to move this summer.

Now, it looks like he will join the Premier League champions - and they will pay him an eye-watering figure.