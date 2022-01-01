Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal set to battle Man Utd for Ajax's Martinez

Inter CEO Marotta offers updates on possible Lukaku, Dybala and Skriniar transfers
Inter CEO Beppe Marotta has offered updates on possible deals involving Romelu Lukaku, Paulo Dybala and Milan Skriniar.
It's setting up to be a busy summer for Inter, who could add two key players to the attack as they look to reclaim the Serie A title from rivals AC Milan.
Chelsea make contact with Man City over Sterling transfer
Chelsea are preparing a move for Raheem Sterling after making contact with Manchester City over the forward, GOAL understands.
No formal bid has yet been made for the 27-year-old, who has 12 months remaining on his current City contract, but he is likely to cost more than the £45 million ($55m) Arsenal are set to pay for Gabriel Jesus.
Arsenal ready to leapfrog Man Utd in Martinez race (Mirror)
Arsenal have submitted a £35 million bid for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez, according to the Mirror.
Martinez has been earmarked as a target for Erik ten Hag at Manchester United alongside Ajax team-mate Jurien Timber.
But Arsenal have made more progress than Man Utd in the race to sign the Argentinian star, although that race isn't over just yet.
Fulham after Wolfsburg's Mbabu
Fulham have made an offer to sign Wolfsburg defender Kevin Mbabu, reports Sky Sports.
Fulham are after a right back after earning a rise back to the Premier League for the upcoming season.
And Mbabu is one of several targets, with the club offering €10m to secure his services.
Diallo set for PSG exit?
Abdou Diallo has many proposals so he could leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer. AC Milan are interested in signing him, not the only name - he was already on Paolo Maldini’s list last January. 🇫🇷 #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 27, 2022
Diallo will decide his future soon. pic.twitter.com/MXMxeoX9OE