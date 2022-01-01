Inter winger Ivan Perisic is the subject of interest from Tottenham - according to Fussball Transfers.

The Italian giants want to extend the 32-year-old's contract beyond the summer but they are only offering him a €2.5 million per year package.

Perisic's agent is pushing for a much higher salary and Spurs could swoop in to sign him on a free transfer if Inter fail to tie him down to fresh terms.