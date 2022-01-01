Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd set for mass exodus as 17 players left unhappy

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Paul-Pogba-202111180830
(C)Getty images

Tottenham interested in Inter's Perisic

2022-01-06T18:30:00.000Z

Inter winger Ivan Perisic is the subject of interest from Tottenham - according to Fussball Transfers.

The Italian giants want to extend the 32-year-old's contract beyond the summer but they are only offering him a €2.5 million per year package.

Perisic's agent is pushing for a much higher salary and Spurs could swoop in to sign him on a free transfer if Inter fail to tie him down to fresh terms.

Ex-Spurs & Newcastle midfielder Bentaleb signs for Angers

2022-01-06T17:59:45.000Z

Tella pens fresh terms at Southampton

2022-01-06T17:56:05.043Z

Man Utd target Icardi (L'Equipe)

2022-01-06T17:30:00.000Z

PSG star touted for Old Trafford switch

Manchester United have identified Paris Saint-Germain striker Mauro Icardi as a transfer target - according to L'Equipe.

The 28-year-old has emerged on the Red Devils' radar as they prepare for the potential departures of both Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani.

If either one of those players leaves this month then United will move for Icardi, who has also been strongly linked with Juventus.

Icardi PSG
Getty Images

Newcastle offered Umtiti

2022-01-06T17:00:00.000Z

Newcastle have been offered the chance to sign Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti - as the Daily Mail reports.

The 28-year-old is one of several players the Blaugrana are trying to offload this month as they continue to try and cut their wage bill.

Newcastle are in the market for a new centre-back, but Umtiti has rejected five other clubs already.

Samuel Umtiti
Getty

FC Cincinnati announce Nelson signing

2022-01-06T16:48:49.932Z

Brighton yet to receive any bids for Spurs-linked Lamptey

2022-01-06T16:30:00.000Z

Man Utd full-back Laird joins Bournemouth

2022-01-06T16:00:00.000Z

Liverpool Women sign Stengel

2022-01-06T15:30:00.000Z

Arsenal face transfer battle for Bruno

2022-01-06T15:00:00.000Z

Arsenal have been heavily linked with Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, but Standard Sport claims that they now face serious competition for the Brazilian’s signature.

Premier League rivals Everton and Newcastle are said to have joined the Gunners in the hunt for a highly-rated South American.

Tottenham considering fresh approach for Traore (The Athletic)

2022-01-06T14:30:00.000Z

The Athletic reports that Tottenham are ready to rekindle their interest in Wolves winger Adama Traore.

The jet-heeled Spain international has registered on Spurs’ radar in the past and may see a formal bid tabled in the current window as Spurs mull over using Matt Doherty in a part-exchange deal.

Adama Traore Wolves 2021-22
Getty Images

Barca turn to Martial after missing out on Morata (Sport)

2022-01-06T14:00:00.000Z

Barcelona may have missed out on Alvaro Morata, with the Spanish striker set to remain on loan at Juventus, but Sport claims La Liga giants are now turning their attention to Anthony Martial.

The France international forward has expressed a desire to leave Manchester United in January, with those at Camp Nou prepared to offer him a fresh start in Catalunya.

Anthony Martial Manchester United 2021-22
Getty Images

Newcastle open to Origi approach

2022-01-06T13:40:00.000Z

Newcastle are continuing to explore several options in the winter window and could open the door to a raid on Liverpool, reports The Telegraph.

Belgian forward Divock Origi remains a player of interest to the Magpies if Premier League rivals at Anfield can be convinced to enter into transfer talks.

Rose told he can leave Watford

2022-01-06T13:20:00.000Z

According to Sky Sports, Danny Rose has been told that he is free to leave Watford.

The former Tottenham left-back only linked up with the Hornets in the summer of 2021, but a short-lived stint at Vicarage Road is coming to a close.

Watford make a move for Phillips

2022-01-06T13:00:00.000Z

Watford have, according to Football Insider, registered their interest in Liverpool centre-half Nat Phillips.

He is expected to leave Anfield during the winter window, with it suggested that a £12 million ($16m) bid will be enough to get a deal done.

Nat Phillips
Getty

Everton see Longstaff bid knocked back

2022-01-06T12:40:00.000Z

Everton have seen an initial approach for Sean Longstaff knocked back by Newcastle, reports 90min.

The 24-year-old will be out of contract at the end of the season, and has been struggling for minutes this season, but the Toffees do not have a suitable offer on the table at present.

Forest reject £12m Leeds bid for Johnson

2022-01-06T12:20:00.000Z

Nottingham Forest have turned down a £12 million ($16m) bid from Leeds for Brennan Johnson, claims Football Insider.

The Wales international is also being linked with West Ham and Brentford, with his asking price soaring after impressing in the Championship this season.

Woodward to leave Man Utd on Feb 1

2022-01-06T12:03:15.631Z

Manchester United have confirmed that Ed Woodward is to leave his role as executive vice-chairman on February 1, with Richard Arnold ready to step in as chief executive officer.

Executive co-chairman Joel Glazer has told the club’s official website: “I would like to thank Ed for his tireless work on behalf of Manchester United during his nine years as Executive Vice-Chairman and 16 years with the club. 

“We are now looking forward to Richard and his leadership team opening a new phase in the club’s evolution, with ambitious plans for investment in Old Trafford, the strengthening of our engagement with fans, and continued drive towards our most important objective – winning on the pitch.”

Roma ready loan raid for Umtiti

2022-01-06T12:00:00.000Z

Roma are busy trying to get fresh faces on board in January, with El Nacional claiming that they will look to take Samuel Umtiti on loan from Barcelona.

The French defender is surplus to requirements at Camp Nou but has been reluctant to head through the exits.

Barca step up bid for Christensen (Mundo Deportivo)

2022-01-06T11:40:00.000Z

Mundo Deportivo reports that Barcelona are stepping up their efforts to land Chelsea contract rebel Andreas Christensen.

The Danish defender is yet to commit to fresh terms at Stamford Bridge and will drop into the free agent pool this summer if no deal is done – with those at Camp Nou eager to add him to their ranks.

Andreas Christensen
Getty Images

Botman is interested in Newcastle move

2022-01-06T11:30:00.000Z

Sven Botman is, according to the Shields Gazzette, interested in a possible move to Newcastle.

There had been suggestions that the in-demand Lille defender would snub the Magpies as he holds out for more Champions League football, but a big-money deal may yet take him to St James’ Park.

Liverpool 'to sign £60m man Diaz this month' (The Sun)

2022-01-06T11:00:10.000Z

Reds may exploit Porto star's release clause for quick deal

Liverpool can do a deal for long-term target and Porto winger Luis Diaz this month as they aim to replace AFCON-bound Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, claim The Sun.

Diaz has a release clause of £67 million, but reportedly the terms of his contract mean that drops to £45m in the summer.

Liverpool could therefore get Diaz for between £45m and £60m this month as Porto look to cash in on the Colombian, while Jurgen Klopp is keen to get attacking reinforcements as soon as possible.

LUIS DIAZ PORTO
Getty Images

Roma 'keen on Sergio Oliveira'

2022-01-06T10:29:45.000Z

Roma are eyeing a move for Porto midfielder Sergio Oliveira, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Jose Mourinho is said to be keen on the 29-year-old, valued at around £17 million, having previously targeted him while at Spurs.

Spurs' interest has cooled under Antonio Conte however, leaving Mourinho with a clearer run to make the 12-cap Portugal international his second January signing after Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

Man City 'to offer Aguero ambassador role'

2022-01-06T10:00:17.000Z

Manchester City will offer club legend Sergio Aguero a role as an ambassador after the striker was forced into retirement earlier this season, according to The Sun.

Aguero left Man City in the summer for Barcelona but only played five games before having to retire due to a heart condition aged 33.

The Argentine remains a popular figure at City and the club will offer him a non-playing role in football, alongside fellow Premier League winners Joleon Lescott and Micah Richards.

aguero-lift-manc
(C)Getty Images

Spurs 'to offload Doherty in January'

2022-01-06T09:29:45.000Z

Tottenham will send Matt Doherty on loan to former club Wolves this month, according to The Sun.

Doherty has had a torrid time at Spurs since joining from Wolves, and has not started a single league game this season under either Nuno or Antonio Conte.

The Ireland international could return to Molineux, where he was a key player in their rise from the Championship to European qualification.

Lloris lined up for homecoming by Rennes

2022-01-06T09:00:00.000Z

Hugo Lloris is yet to sign a new contract at Tottenham, meaning that he could hit free agency in the summer, and France Bleu Armorique claim that the veteran goalkeeper is wanted by Rennes.

A World Cup winner has been with Spurs since 2012, but a decade-long spell in England may be brought to a close if the 35-year-old decides to head home.

Hugo Lloris
Getty

Barca will have to pay €15m for Draxler

2022-01-06T08:40:00.000Z

Barcelona are being heavily linked with Paris Saint-Germain winger Julian Draxler, with El Nacional claiming that €15 million (£13m/$17m) could be enough to do a deal.

PSG will not stand in the Germany international’s way if he decides to move on, with La Liga heavyweights at Camp Nou eager to get further reinforcements onto their books once funds have been freed up.

Man Utd have 17 ‘unhappy’ players (Daily Mail)

2022-01-06T08:20:00.000Z

Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani among those set to leave

The Daily Mail reports that Manchester United are facing a mass exodus of top talent, with 17 players said to be “unhappy” at Old Trafford.

Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard, Dean Henderson and Donny van de Beek are among those that could soon move on, with Eric Bailly, Anthony Martial and Nemanja Matic are all weighing up their options.

Brighton part with Locadia

2022-01-06T08:05:35.284Z

Arsenal waiting on response to Vlahovic offer

2022-01-06T08:00:00.000Z

CBS Sports reports that Arsenal are yet to receive a response to their offer for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The Gunners remain in the mix for an in-demand Serbian striker, but his current employers are delaying any decisions on his future as they wait on offers from a number of other suitors.

Dusan Vlahovic Fiorentina 2021-22
Getty

Solanke added to Newcastle’s wish list

2022-01-06T07:40:00.000Z

Newcastle’s hunt for attacking reinforcements has led them towards Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke, claims The Telegraph.

The former Chelsea and Liverpool forward endured a slow start to his time with the Cherries, but he has hit 18 goals in the Championship this season and could be targeted by Eddie Howe during the winter window.

Tottenham to battle Arsenal for Lamptey (Express Sport)

2022-01-06T07:20:00.000Z

Tottenham and Arsenal are ready to rekindle their interest in Brighton right-back Tariq Lamptey, reports Express Sport.

The 21-year-old has only recently returned to action following a long-term injury, but he has attracted plenty of admiring glances in the past and is being lined up as a top target for Antonio Conte and Mikel Arteta.

Southampton want to re-sign Bale (El Nacional)

2022-01-06T07:00:00.000Z

According to El Nacional, Southampton are piecing together plans to bring Gareth Bale back to the club.

The Wales international started out with the Saints and could return to familiar surroundings at St Mary's after struggling for game time at Real Madrid and edging his way towards free agency.

Gareth Bale Real Madrid 2021-22
Getty Images

Conte: No magic solution for Spurs in January

2022-01-06T01:52:58.722Z

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte admitted that his side were outplayed by a superior Chelsea side in Wednesday's Carabao Cup defeat, while warning he cannot wave a magic wand to improve the side's fortunes in the current transfer window.

Everton make concrete Longstaff offer

2022-01-06T00:02:07.647Z

Bayern consider replacing Coman with Dembele (L'Equipe)

2022-01-05T23:55:00.000Z

The Bavarians are open to the change as a way to make money

Bayern Munich will consider replacing Kingsley Coman with Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele over the summer, according to L'Equipe.

With Coman's contract expiring in 2023 and negotiations at a standstill, they want to be proactive and receive a transfer fee for him in a few months rather than allowing him to leave on a free the next summer.

Meanwhile, Bayern see Dembele as a suitable replacement who himself is available immediately on a free transfer.

PSG could recruit Paqueta

2022-01-05T23:47:00.000Z

Paris Saint-Germain could recruit Lyon star Lucas Paqueta next summer to strengthen their midfield, says L'Equipe.

The 24-year-old from Brazil offers a rare combination of attacking skill and defensive prowess. He's been involved in nine goals in 17 matches in Ligue 1 this season.

Lucas Paqueta Lyon
Getty

Cincinnati FC welcome Gaddis

2022-01-05T23:30:00.000Z

Tranmere sign McPake from Rangers

2022-01-05T23:19:00.000Z

Brighton re-sign Rushworth

2022-01-05T23:13:00.000Z

Ostigard swaps Stoke for Genoa

2022-01-05T23:10:00.000Z

Villa interested in Hickey

2022-01-05T23:00:00.000Z

Aston Villa are interested in Scottish defender Aaron Hickey, writes Sky Sports.

The 19-year-old currently plays for Bologna, where he's made 19 Serie A appearances this season.