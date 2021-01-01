Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Newcastle want Man Utd's Martial in £6m loan switch

Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips has been tipped to transcend the rivalry between the Whites and Manchester United and line up at Old Trafford.

“Phillips will go wherever is good for him and wherever is good for his career," former Aston Villa man Gabi Agbonlahor told Football Insider.

“Those rivalries are silly. I know Leeds and Man United have history but it’s not like it’s Leeds and Bradford or Aston Villa and Birmingham City.

“It’s not enough to stop him from playing Champions League football and playing at a big club like Manchester United."