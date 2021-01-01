Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid reject €25m West Ham bid for Hazard

Florentino Perez wants at least double what the Hammers offered

Real Madrid have turned down West Ham's €25 million (£21m/$28m) bid for Eden Hazard, reports El Nacional.

Madrid are looking to offload the Belgian, who has disappointed since moving from Chelsea in 2019.

But club president Florentino Perez is still looking for at least double what the Hammers offered to sell the 30-year-old.