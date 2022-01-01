Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City make Haaland a top target

Man Utd to make summer move for Rice (talkSPORT)
Manchester United are unlikely to do much busy in January but are already plotting a summer raid on West Ham for long-standing target Declan Rice, claims talkSPORT.
The West Ham midfielder has registered on the Red Devils’ radar for some time and a big-money bid is expected to be tabled in the next transfer window.
Antonio signs new West Ham contract
We are happy to confirm that Michail Antonio has agreed to extend his contract until the summer of 2024, with the option of a further year.— West Ham United (@WestHam) January 7, 2022
Ramsey to leave Juve for Palace?
Aaron Ramsey is seeing a return to the Premier LEague mooted, having struggled to make an impact at Juventus on the back of a free agency move from Arsenal, and Crystal Palace are one of those said to be in the hunt.
Eagles boss Patrick Vieira has said of his supposed interest in a Wales international midfielder: “I think when you look at his pedigree and look at his experience, I think he will improve a lot of teams in the Premier League.
“I like the player. I like a lot of players. But you look like you know more than me about his availability. Obviously, he is a terrific player and I think he can do well for a lot of teams in the Premier League.”
Rudiger in no rush to make future call
The Daily Mail claims that Antonio Rudiger is in no rush to agree pre-contract terms with any of his many suitors.
The German defender is running down his deal at Chelsea towards free agency, with the likes of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain all keeping a close eye on developments in west London.
Sevilla to play hardball with Newcastle over Carlos
Diego Carlos is another top target for ambitious Newcastle, but the Daily Star reports that Sevilla will not be selling without a fight.
They are eager to keep the Brazilian defender on their books, with a La Liga title challenge on the cards, with a £25 million ($34m) approach from St James’ Park having already been knocked back.
Palace join the race for Nketiah
Sky Sports claims that Crystal Palace have joined the race for Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah.
The England U21 international is expected to leave Emirates Stadium in January as his contract runs down and he struggles for regular game time, with Bayer Leverkusen one of his many suitors.
Villa sanction Wesley loan
Wishing Wesley all the best, as he heads back to Brazil on loan with Internacional. 👊— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 7, 2022
Zidane set to become PSG boss (RMC Sport)
RMC Sport claims that Zinedine Zidane is being lined up to take charge of Paris Saint-Germain this summer.
The Frenchman has been out of work since leaving Real Madrid, but he could return to his homeland as successor to Mauricio Pochettino – who continues to be linked with a switch to Manchester United.
Everton mulling over move for Garner
James Garner has caught the eye across two loan spells at Nottingham Forest, with Football Insider claiming that Everton are now mulling over a move for the 20-year-old midfielder.
He did sign a new contract at Manchester United before returning to the City Ground last summer, but faces fierce competition for places at Old Trafford and may be tempted by an approach from the Toffees.
Origi prefers Premier League stay
Divock Origi may be edging towards the exits at Liverpool, with Sky Sports claiming that three Italian clubs have expressed interest in the Belgian forward.
He is, however, understood to be keen on remaining in the Premier League, with Newcastle among those to have been linked with his services of late.
Cantwell registers on Newcastle’s radar
Newcastle have got a deal for Kieran Trippier over the line and can now start to chase down other targets.
According to Sky Sports, Norwich playmaker Todd Cantwell is one of the players in the Magpies sights as they look to bring added creativity into Eddie Howe’s squad.
Chelsea reluctant to pay £30m for Saul
Saul Niguez is starting to find form at Chelsea on the back of a slow start, but Express Sport claims that the Blues remain reluctant to make a loan deal permanent.
A £30 million ($41m) transfer fee will be required to keep the Spanish midfielder at Stamford Bridge, but he appears set to be send back to Atletico Madrid at the end of the season.
Caballero agrees Saints extension
#SaintsFC is pleased to confirm it has agreed a contract extension with goalkeeper @willy_caballero to the end of the season! 🤝— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) January 7, 2022
Arsenal still open to offers for Aubameyang
Arsenal remain open to offers for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but Sky Sports claims he is proving difficult to shift.
That is because the Gabon international striker, who has been frozen out of late following a breach of club discipline, is working on a lucrative contract at Emirates Stadium.
Antonio agrees new contract at West Ham
Michail Antonio has agreed a new contract at West Ham that will keep him at the London Stadium until 2025, reports The Sun.
The Jamaica international has been a revelation for the Hammers in a central striking role and is set to see his value recognised with improved terms.
Man City make Haaland a top target (The Athletic)
Manchester City are ready to make Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland their top target for the summer transfer window, reports The Athletic.
The prolific Norwegian striker has been heavily linked with Real Madrid and Barcelona, but Pep Guardiola wants to see the 21-year-old follow in the footsteps of his father Alf Inge by representing Premier League heavyweights.
Chelsea remain keen on Kounde
Chelsea have long been linked with Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, and football.london reports that he remains a top target for the Blues.
The France international could be on the move over the summer, with Premier League heavyweights at Stamford Bridge in the market for reinforcements as Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta run down their respective contracts.
Red Devils recall Fish
Will Fish back at #MUFC after club recalled him from loan spell at Stockport where he struggled for game time. Decision to be made over whether he stays at United and trains with the first team and plays for U23s or heads out on different loan.— Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker) January 7, 2022
Arsenal are frontrunners for Vlahovic
According to The Athletic, Arsenal are the frontrunners to land in-demand Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic.
The prolific Serb is being monitored by leading sides across Europe, but the Gunners have an offer of the table and believe they can get a deal over the line.
Villa confirm Coutinho loan capture
Welcome, Philippe Coutinho! 🙌— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 7, 2022
Aston Villa and FC Barcelona have agreed terms for Philippe Coutinho to spend the rest of this season on loan at Villa Park. 🇧🇷
Ronaldo considering Man Utd exit (Daily Star)
Cristiano Ronaldo is, according to the Daily Star, mulling over his future at Manchester United.
The iconic Portuguese forward only returned to Old Trafford for a second spell in the summer of 2021, but he has concerns over the direction in which the Red Devils are heading and the uncertainty which continues to shroud the club’s managerial situation.
Man Utd 'to offer Pogba £500k a week' (The Sun)
Red Devils will hand midfielder huge contract
Manchester United are prepared to pay Paul Pogba £500,000 per week, according to The Sun.
The contract would make Pogba the highest paid player in Premier League history as Man Utd aim to stave off interest from Juventus, PSG and Real Madrid.
Pogba could sign a pre-contract deal with a non-English team this month, as his contract at Old Trafford is into its final six months.
Ten Hag 'leading contender for Man Utd' (The Times)
Ajax boss moves ahead of Pochettino as first choice
Erik Ten Hag is now Manchester United's No 1 choice for next manager after they cooled their interest in Mauricio Pochettino, according to The Times.
Pochettino was keen to move to Old Trafford after the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, however PSG blocked the move and now Man Utd are favouring the Ajax boss.
Ten Hag has won two Eredivisie titles with Ajax, has guided them to a Champions League semi-final as well as through the group stages this season with a 100% record.
Newcastle confirm Trippier signing
✍️ Newcastle United are delighted to announce the signing of Kieran Trippier from Atlético Madrid on a two-and-a-half-year deal!— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 7, 2022
Welcome, @trippier2!
⚫️⚪️
Coutinho 'transfer decision announced today'
Philippe Coutinho has decided on his next club and confirmation of the deal will be announced today, according to Sky Sports.
Aston Villa have been heavily linked with the 29-year-old, while a return to Liverpool has also been mooted.
However linking up with his former Reds team mate Steven Gerrard at Villa looks like his most likely destination.
Four clubs in race for ex-Southampton midfielder
Hull, Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth and Lincoln City are all interested in former Southampton winger Josh Sims, according to Football Insider.
The 24-year-old left the Saints last summer after 27 first-team appearances.
Sims also spent time on loan with Reading, New York Red Bulls and Doncaster.
Trippier arrives in Newcastle to complete transfer
Kieran Trippier has arrived in Newcastle for his medical ahead of his £12 million move.
The 31-year-old will sign a two-and-a-half year contract and become the first signing made by Newcastle under their new ownership.
Newcastle are expected to make several signings this month as they battle relegation.
Neves top priority for Man Utd (Fichajes)
The midfielder would add more Portuguese creativity to Ralf Rangnick's side
Wolves star Ruben Neves is Manchester United's top transfer priority, claims Fichajes.
With a struggling midfield that could lose Paul Pogba next summer, the Red Devils see Neves as the future heartbeat of their team and are said to have him as a key part of their agenda either this month or in the summer.
Liverpool reject Phillips bid
Liverpool have rejected a £7 million bid from an unnamed Premier League club for defender Nat Phillips, according to the Daily Mail.
They're holding out for at least double that amount, the report states, as they anticipate clubs bidding against one another.
LA Galaxy add Leerdam
𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐! ✨— LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) January 6, 2022
🇸🇷 Kelvin Leerdam 🇸🇷
Earthquakes acquire Gregus
It’s official. 🇸🇰— San Jose Earthquakes (@SJEarthquakes) January 6, 2022
NEWS: Earthquakes sign Slovakian midfielder Jan Gregus! Welcome to San Jose!
Alonso deal completed
Done Deal! Junior #Alonso to #Krasnodar from #AtleticoMG for €8M + 2M as add-ons. Contract until 2026. #transfers— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) January 6, 2022
Arsenal youngster Balogun close to Middlesbrough loan
Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun is close to a loan move to Middlesbrough as he searches for more game time, writes Sky Sports.
The 20-year-old forward has made just two senior Premier League appearances this year and would look to thrive with additional first-team trust in the Championship.
He scored two Europe League goals last term.
Dundee welcome Eriksson
🇫🇮 Welcome to Dundee United, @CJ_Eriksson#UnitedTogether— Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) January 6, 2022
Coutinho's Villa loan could be 18 months
Philippe Coutinho may join Aston Villa on a 16-month agreement from Barcelona rather than a short-term eight-month deal, claims Toni Juanmarti.
Villa are considered one of the main suitors for the wantaway Blaugrana midfielder who is keen on returning to England.
Blackburn announce Brown capture
✍️ James Brown becomes #Rovers first signing of the January transfer window.— Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) January 6, 2022
🇮🇪 The 23-year-old joins on a free transfer from Drogheda United after impressing on trial with the club last month.#WelcomeJames 🔵⚪️
Coman reversal as long-term Bayern deal possible
Kingsley Coman could sign an extension with Bayern Munich after all, according to Telefoot, as reports about an impasse may have been premature.
Just yesterday, talk out of France indicted the situation was so dire that Bayern Munich would move to sign Ousmane Dembele as a replacement, however progress has now seemingly been made with their current French winger.