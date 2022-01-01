Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City make Haaland a top target

Aaron Ramsey is seeing a return to the Premier LEague mooted, having struggled to make an impact at Juventus on the back of a free agency move from Arsenal, and Crystal Palace are one of those said to be in the hunt.

Eagles boss Patrick Vieira has said of his supposed interest in a Wales international midfielder: “I think when you look at his pedigree and look at his experience, I think he will improve a lot of teams in the Premier League.

“I like the player. I like a lot of players. But you look like you know more than me about his availability. Obviously, he is a terrific player and I think he can do well for a lot of teams in the Premier League.”