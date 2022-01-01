Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Lukaku open to pay-cut to seal Inter return

Chelsea striker wants to head back to San Siro

Romelu Lukaku is open to taking a pay-cut in order to seal a return to Inter this summer - according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The 28-year-old left San Siro to re-join Chelsea in a £98 million ($131m) deal ahead of the 2021-22 campaign but has since struggled for form and fitness under Thomas Tuchel.

Lukaku wants to head back to Inter and has already contacted the club to try and convince them to bid for him, but they may not be able to afford a deal.