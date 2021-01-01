Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Haaland gives Dortmund ultimatum

The striker is reportedly growing frustrated at his side's inconsistency and will leave if it misses UCL qualification

After storming off the pitch and into the tunnel after Borussia Dortmund's draw on Saturday, Erling Haaland has let his agent know that he wants to leave the German club this summer if it misses out on Champions League qualification, according to AS.

Dortmund sit fifth in the Bundesliga table but trail Frankfurt by four points for that spot. They are also in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Haaland has 21 domestic goals this campaign and along with Kylian Mbappe is considered one of the most sought-after players in recent memory.