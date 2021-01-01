Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Everton to move for Man City star Aguero

Man Utd won't sell Van de Beek
Manchester United are not going to sell Donny van de Beek this summer.
The Dutch midfielder has had a difficult first year at Old Trafford since joining from Ajax, but The Sun says the club will not be listening to any offers for him.
Man Utd to sell Pogba if he rejects contract offer (The Sun)
Red Devils prepared to part ways with midfielder this summer
This season will be Paul Pogba's last at Manchester United if he does not commit to a new contract, according to The Sun.
The Premier League side want to convince the midfielder to sign a lucrative new deal to ensure he stays at Old Trafford for years to come.
But they are willing to sell him this summer if he refuses to commit to the club as his current deal expires at the end of next season.
Dortmund to battle Man Utd & PSG for White (The Sun)
Brighton want £35m for defender
Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have been joined by Borussia Dortmund in the race to sign Ben White.
The Sun reports the German side are the latest to show interest in the Brighton defender.
The Premier League side are demanding around £35 million ($48m) for the 23-year-old.
Everton to move for Man City star Aguero (Daily Star)
Toffees ready to compete with Chelsea, Barcelona and Inter
Everton are plotting an ambitious bid for Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, The Daily Star claims.
The Toffees cannot afford to pay his £240,000-per-week wages but hope to entice him with a significant signing-on fee.
Chelsea, Tottenham, Barcelona and Inter have all been linked with the Argentine.
Kroenke willing to sell Arsenal
Stan Kroenke is willing to sell Arsenal despite his son's recent claims that they will not give up ownership of the club.
Arsenal fans are eager to see the Americans leave the club as soon as possible and billionaire Daniel Ek is the leading candidate to take over.
The Daily Mail claims.that the club is indeed up for sale and Kroenke told potential buyers two years ago that £1.7 billion ($2.35bn) would be enough to take it off his hands.
BVB have 'gentleman's agreement' with Sancho but not Haaland
Jadon Sancho has a gentlemen's agreement with Borussia Dortmund that would allow him to leave under certain criteria, sporting director Michael Zorc says, but the same understanding does not apply to Erling Haaland.
The attacking duo have been linked with a move away amid a frustrating season, but Sancho will have an easier time organising a transfer than Haaland will.